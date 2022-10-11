JAM 2023 Application Last Date Today; Direct Link To Register Here

IIT JAM 2023 application form last date today

The candidates yet to register online for the Joint Admission Test for Master (JAM) 2023 can register and apply for the JAM 2023 exam by today, October 11. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is administering JAM 2023. Candidates can register online at jam.iitg.ac.in for admission to programmes including MSc, MSc (Technology), MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MS (R), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc- PhD Dual Degree, and Integrated PhD in various institutes.

IIT JAM 2023 will be held on February 12. JAM 2023 will be conducted in seven different subjects -- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH). Questions in the IIT JAM 2023 paper will be categorized into three parts -- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Application For JAM 2022: Steps To Register

Go to jam.iitg.ac.in or joaps.iitg.ac.in On the designated spaces, fill Enrolment ID / Registration ID / Email ID and password, or register with names, email addresses and mobile numbers Submit Enter details -- personal and educational qualification Submit and download the JAM 2023 application form

JAM 2023 Application: Direct Link

Candidates qualifying in JAM 2023 are eligible to apply for admission to over 3,000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2023-24. No additional evaluation process, such as suitability test or interview is required for admission to the programmes in admitting institutes under JAM 2023, an official statement said. JAM 2023 scores will be used for direct admission to over 2,000 seats for counselling through CCMN in NITs and other CFTIs. JAM 2023 scores are also used by JNCASR, IIPE, IISc, IISER Bhopal, IISER Pune for admission to postgraduate programmes, the JAM 2023 information brochure said.