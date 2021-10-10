  • Home
  • Education
  • JAM 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Eligibility Criteria Relaxed

JAM 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Eligibility Criteria Relaxed

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will close registration for the Joint Admission Test for Masters, or JAM 2022 tomorrow, October 11.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 10, 2021 4:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Roorkee Establishes Mehta Family School Of Data Science And AI
IIT Roorkee, IISc Bangalore, C-DAC Develops India’s First Quantum Computer Simulator Toolkit
IIT Roorkee Launches Earthquake Early Warning Mobile App
IIT Roorkee Introduces Seven New Academic Programmes
IIT Roorkee Receives Rs 20 Crore Grant From A Medical Research Trust
IIT Roorkee Establishes Department Of Design, Launches New Courses
JAM 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Eligibility Criteria Relaxed
IIT JAM 2022 registration ends tomorrow
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will close registration for the Joint Admission Test for Masters, or JAM 2022 tomorrow, October 11. To avoid last minute rush, candidates should register for the exam at the earliest, the institute said. The official website to register for the exam is jam.iitr.ac.in.

This year, the authorities have relaxed the eligibility criteria. To appear in JAM 2022, candidates just need to pass the qualifying examination. There is no minimum marks requirement.

“The candidates must PASS the qualifying degree examination. In case if a candidate is promoted without a marksheet, the promotion certificate or a document accompanying the promotion certificate duly signed by the Head of the Institute must mention the subjects taken in that semester/year to evaluate the MEQ requirements for admission to a specific program,” an official statement said.

Earlier, the minimum qualifying marks was 55 per cent or 5.5 CGPA.

JAM is a national-level entrance exam for admission to MSc, joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelors Degree programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and for admission to integrated PhD programmes at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

Apply here

The exam is scheduled for February 13, 2022. Admit cards will be issued on January 4.

JAM 2022 will have seven papers – Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

Click here for more Education News
IIT JAM admission list
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Incorporate The Role Of Indian Traditions In Mental Health In Medical Syllabus: Mansukh Mandaviya
Incorporate The Role Of Indian Traditions In Mental Health In Medical Syllabus: Mansukh Mandaviya
Karnataka NEET MDS Counselling 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow
Karnataka NEET MDS Counselling 2021: Registration Ends Tomorrow
JEE Advanced 2021 Result: Check Minimum Marks For Rank List
JEE Advanced 2021 Result: Check Minimum Marks For Rank List
Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) Result 2021 Soon; Last Day To Challenge Answer Key
Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) Result 2021 Soon; Last Day To Challenge Answer Key
Only Half Of Schools Worldwide Resumed Classroom Learning, 34% Continue With Hybrid Mode: Report
Only Half Of Schools Worldwide Resumed Classroom Learning, 34% Continue With Hybrid Mode: Report
.......................... Advertisement ..........................