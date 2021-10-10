IIT JAM 2022 registration ends tomorrow

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will close registration for the Joint Admission Test for Masters, or JAM 2022 tomorrow, October 11. To avoid last minute rush, candidates should register for the exam at the earliest, the institute said. The official website to register for the exam is jam.iitr.ac.in.

This year, the authorities have relaxed the eligibility criteria. To appear in JAM 2022, candidates just need to pass the qualifying examination. There is no minimum marks requirement.

“The candidates must PASS the qualifying degree examination. In case if a candidate is promoted without a marksheet, the promotion certificate or a document accompanying the promotion certificate duly signed by the Head of the Institute must mention the subjects taken in that semester/year to evaluate the MEQ requirements for admission to a specific program,” an official statement said.

Earlier, the minimum qualifying marks was 55 per cent or 5.5 CGPA.

JAM is a national-level entrance exam for admission to MSc, joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelors Degree programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and for admission to integrated PhD programmes at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore.

The exam is scheduled for February 13, 2022. Admit cards will be issued on January 4.

JAM 2022 will have seven papers – Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).