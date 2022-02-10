JAM 2022 Exam On February 13: Check Preparation Strategy, Paper Pattern, Details

Image credit: Shutterstock The JAM admit card 2022 is available on the official website-- jam.iitr.ac.in.

JAM 2022: The The Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2022 will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on February 13. The candidates who qualify for the IIT JAM 2022 exam are eligible to apply for admission to IITs in the academic session 2022-23.

JAM is an all-India level test held across the country jointly by Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science. JAM is held for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

The eligibility test of JAM is conducted in eight zones across the country jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of Ministry of Education (MoE).

JAM Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Visit the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in

Click on the link to download the JAM admit card A new window will open on the display screen Enter your credentials and login The IIT JAM admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

JAM 2022: Paper Pattern

The duration of the examination will be three hours for all the test papers. There will be a total of 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The question paper will be divided into three sections; A, B and C. All sections are compulsory.

In Section A, there will be 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with 10 questions for one mark each and 20 questions of two marks each. Each MCQ offers four options, with only one of them being the correct answer. Candidates can mark their preference by clicking it.

In Section B, there will be 10 Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), carrying two marks each. Each MSQ is the same. Each MSQ is similar to an MCQ, with the exception that MSQs may include one or more correct choice(s) from the four given options. The candidate is awarded full credit only if he/she selects all of the correct answers. Candidates can mark the correct answer(s) by clicking on the appropriate choice(s).

In Section C, there will be a total of 20 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions, with 10 one-mark questions and 10 two-mark questions. The response to NAT questions is a signed real number that must be entered using the virtual numeric keypad on the monitor. For NAT questions, no options will be displayed.

Questions not attempted will result in a zero mark in sections. Negative marks will be deducted for incorrect answers in Section A (MCQ). For each incorrect answer to a one-mark question, 1/3 of a mark will be deducted, and for each incorrect answer to a two-mark question, marks will be deducted. There are no negative or partial marking provisions in Section-B (MSQ). Section-C (NAT) has no negative marking as well.

There is an option to use a virtual calculator online. The Candidates are not permitted to bring their own calculators .

JAM 2022: Preparation Strategy

Candidates should pay attention to the difficult topics first and focus on them. JAM 2022 applicants on the last leg of their preparation should work on their weaknesses and improve on their strengths.

Do not start new topics now. Concentrate on the syllabus. Revise notes.

Solve past question papers in a timed setup.

IIT Roorkee has also made the JAM mock test links live on the JAM 2022 portal. The JAM 2022 mock tests will allow the candidates to check the paper pattern ahead of the entrance test and also evaluate the aspirants in an exam-like environment. Candidates can appear for Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics and Physics mock tests on the JAM portal. JAM 2022 Mock Test: Direct Link

JAM 2022 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must reach JAM 2022 exam centres at least half an hour prior to the reporting time.

Along with the JAM admit cards, candidates will be required to take a valid photo ID card to the exam centre.

Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

JAM 2022 Result

IIT JAM 2022 result will be announced on March 22. Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore will use the JAM 2022 results to shortlist candidates for the final selection for admission to the institute.