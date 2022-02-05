JAM 2022 Exam On Feb 13; Mock Test, Admit Card Details

IIT JAM on February 13, admit card details

The Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) will be held on February 13. JAM will be conducted as an online test for admissions to postgraduate programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) including at Delhi, Bombay and Madras, PhD programmes at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and for admission to joining MSc and Phd programmes, dual degree programmes and post bachelor degree programmes. To facilitate smooth movement of students to and from the exam centre, the administering body has issued a letter.

JAM 2022 will have seven test papers -- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH). All the seven JAM 2022 papers will be objective type, with three different patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQ), multiple select questions (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

IIT JAM Admit Card 2022: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the JAM admit card

Step 3: A new window will open on the display screen

Step 4: Enter your credentials and login

Step 5: The IIT JAM admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

IIT Roorkee has also made the JAM mock test links live on the JAM 2022 portal. The JAM 2022 mock tests will allow the candidates to check the paper pattern ahead of the entrance test and also evaluate the aspirants in an exam-like environment. Candidates can appear for Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics and Physics mock tests on the JAM portal. JAM 2022 Mock Test: Direct Link