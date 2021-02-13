JAM 2021 Tomorrow: Know Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru will conduct JAM 2021 tomorrow, on February 14 in two shifts. The Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is held as an online test for admissions to postgraduate programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and PhD programmes at IISc. Candidates can access the IIT JAM 2021 admit cards from the official website -- joaps.iisc.ac.in. The JAM admit card has mention of details including the JAM 2021 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details.

IISc JAM Admit Card 2021: How To download

Step 1: Go to the official website- joaps.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the JAM admit card

Step 3: A new window will open on the display screen

Step 4: Enter your credentials and login

Step 5: The IISc JAM admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference

JAM 2021 Exam Day Guidelines

Reach the JAM 2021 exam centres prior to the reporting time

Bags, mobile phones, calculators, log tables will not be allowed inside the JAM exam centres

Along with the JAM admit cards, candidates will be required to take a valid photo ID card to the exam centre

IIsc Bengaluru has also made the JAM mock test links live on the JOAPS portal. The JAM 2021 mock tests will allow the candidates to check the paper pattern ahead of the entrance test and also evaluate the aspirants in an exam-like environment. Candidates can appear for Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics and Physics mock tests on the JAM portal.

JAM 2021 Mock Test -- Direct Link

Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore will use the JAM 2021 results to shortlist candidates for the final selection for admission to the institute. The IIT JAM 2021 results, as per the JOAPS portal, will be declared on March 20, 2021.