JAM 2021 Tomorrow: Know Admit Card Details, Exam Day Guidelines
JAM 2021: IISc Bengaluru will conduct the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) tomorrow, February 14. Candidates can download the JAM 2021 admit cards at joaps.iisc.ac.in.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru will conduct JAM 2021 tomorrow, on February 14 in two shifts. The Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is held as an online test for admissions to postgraduate programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and PhD programmes at IISc. Candidates can access the IIT JAM 2021 admit cards from the official website -- joaps.iisc.ac.in. The JAM admit card has mention of details including the JAM 2021 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details.
IISc JAM Admit Card 2021: How To download
Step 1: Go to the official website- joaps.iisc.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the JAM admit card
Step 3: A new window will open on the display screen
Step 4: Enter your credentials and login
Step 5: The IISc JAM admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference
JAM 2021 Exam Day Guidelines
- Reach the JAM 2021 exam centres prior to the reporting time
- Bags, mobile phones, calculators, log tables will not be allowed inside the JAM exam centres
- Along with the JAM admit cards, candidates will be required to take a valid photo ID card to the exam centre
IIsc Bengaluru has also made the JAM mock test links live on the JOAPS portal. The JAM 2021 mock tests will allow the candidates to check the paper pattern ahead of the entrance test and also evaluate the aspirants in an exam-like environment. Candidates can appear for Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics and Physics mock tests on the JAM portal.
JAM 2021 Mock Test -- Direct Link
Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore will use the JAM 2021 results to shortlist candidates for the final selection for admission to the institute. The IIT JAM 2021 results, as per the JOAPS portal, will be declared on March 20, 2021.