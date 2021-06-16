JAM 2021 First Admission List Released, Here’s Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock IIT JAM 2021 first admission list released (representational)

JAM 2021 admission list: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the first admission list of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2021. Those who had qualified in the exam and registered for admission can check their status by logging in to the JOAPS portal. The link to check the JAM 2021 admission list is available at jam.iisc.ac.in. The first admission list has been prepared as per the order of preference given by the students.

Recommended: Free Download JAM Previous Year Question paper along with answers. Click Here.

As per the official schedule, the second admission list will be released on July 1 and the third and final list will be released on July 16.The admissions process will close by July 20.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities had earlier relaxed the eligibility criteria for admission through JAM 2021.

“In view of COVID-19, eligibility requirement for admission through JAM 2021 is relaxed to PASS in the qualifying degree for all categories,” an official statement said.

The authorities had also said candidates who are unable to submit some of the required documents and application forms can submit the undertaking form available on JOAPS. The missing documents must be submitted to the admitting Institute before September 30, 2021, it said.

Admission offers made to such candidates will be provisional until all required documents are submitted. Seats of candidates failing to submit the documents will automatically be cancelled after the deadline, the authorities said.

Click here to download the JAM 2021 first admission list