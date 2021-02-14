JAM 2021 Exam Concludes; IISc To Release Answer Key Soon

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has conducted the Joint Admission Test (JAM 2021) today in online mode for admissions into MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes. The IIT JAM exam was held in two sessions. Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee helped in conducting the JAM 2021 on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

IISc will soon release the IIT JAM answer key 2021 on its official website jam.iisc.ac.in.

IIT JAM paper pattern

IIT JAM paper was a three-hour long online paper with a total number of 60 questions, The paper will be divided into three parts. Section A will have 30 questions out of which 10 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be one-marker and 20 questions will be 2 markers, section B will have 10 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each and section C will have 20 questions out of which 10 questions will be one-marker and 10 questions will be two-markers.

IIT JAM included 7 papers-- Biotechnology, Mathematical Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Geology and Mathematics.

IIT JAM answer key

IISc will release the IIT JAM answer key soon on its website. The JAM provisional answer key will be available for seven subjects. On the basis of the JAM answer key the candidates will be able to challenge their JAM scores on the JAM objection window 2021. IISc will resolve the objections and then release a final IIT JAM answer key. It would help the MSc candidates to assess their performance in the entrance exam.

JAM 2021 results

IISc will release the IIT JAM results on March 20 then the selected candidates will have to submit the JAM application form 2021 between April 15 to 28. The first JAM admission list will be released on June 16, second JAM admission list will be released on July 1 and the third JAM list will be released on July 16. The JAM admission process will be concluded on July 20.