JAM 2021 Eligibility Criteria Relaxed; Application Deadline Extended

Image credit: Shutterstock IISc Bangalore relaxes IIT JAM 2021 eligibility criteria, extends application deadline

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has relaxed the eligibility criteria for admission to the masters and integrated PhD programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) against Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) scores. Considering the hardships, the students have been facing throughout the pandemic, the IIT JAM 2021 organising body, IISc Bangalore, has relaxed the eligibility criteria. Now students with only a “pass’ on the qualifying exam can apply for IIT JAM 2021.

“In view of COVID-19, eligibility requirement for admission through JAM 2021 is relaxed to PASS in the qualifying degree for all categories,” read a statement on the JOAPS portal.

The organising committee has also extended the deadline for registering online. Earlier scheduled to end on May 20, now will continue till May 31. Students can apply online at the IISc website or at the JOAPS portal -- jam.iisc.ac.in or joaps.iisc.ac.in for admission to the masters programmes till May 31.

Students who have qualified the JAM 2021 and have scored above the cut-off marks will be able to apply for the masters admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

JAM 2021 Admission Process: How To Register

Go to jam.iisc.ac.in

On the home page, click on the designated link

On the next window, key in the enrollment id or email id and passwords

Submit

Fill the application form and download for future reference

The JAM result was announced on March 20. As part of the registration process, for admission to the masters programme, the qualifying candidates of the JAM 2021 have to mention their choice of institution and programmes. Based on the choices filled, considering the number of seats available in different institutions and several other factors, IISc Bangalore will release three JAM admission lists to allocate the seats to the candidates in various participating institutions. The first admission list, as per JAM 2021 dates, will be released on June 16, the second on July 1 and the third list will be released on July 16.