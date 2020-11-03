JAM 2021 Application Correction Window Opens; Apply By November 10

JAM 2021 application correction window has been opened by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Candidates who would like to make correction in JAM application form 2021 can access the portal till November 10. The facility can be availed online at- jam.iisc.ac.in.

The JAM admit card 2021 is scheduled to be released on January 5, 2021.

Candidates will be required to log in at JOAPS portal using their enrolment ID and password in order to make changes in the JAM application form.

If a candidate wishes to change the JAM exam centre, he/she would be able to the needful by visiting the official website. Candidates will not be charged for changing exam city preference.

As per the advisory, only the candidates who have registered previously at the official portal to appear in IIT JAM 2021 will be eligible to make corrections in the JAM application form 2021.

Amongst the other changes, candidates will be able to add an extra test paper, change their gender, category and PWD status. For the same, an additional fee would be charged. Candidates can pay the fee using the debit card, credit card or net banking.

For female candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories, the application fee for two programmes is Rs 1050. The application fee of two programmes for other categories is Rs 2100.