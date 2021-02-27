JAM 2021 Answer Key Released; Direct link

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bengaluru has released the Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM 2021) answer key on February 26, 2021. All those students who have appeared in JAM 2021 examination can visit the official website, jam.iisc.ac.in, and download the answer key.

JAM answer key 2021 has been released for all seven subjects-Economics, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Geology and Mathematical Statistics.

Here’s The Direct Link To JAM Answer Key 2021

The answer keys are open to challenge from March 1 to 3, 2021, by paying a fee of Rs 500 per question through the JOAPS portal. The fee of Rs 500 will be refunded only if a challenge is found to be valid. The final answer key will be released in the third week of March 2021.

Candidates challenging the answer key must also provide a detailed answer to the question.

“The sequence of questions and options in the question paper found on the candidate’s response sheet may differ from the one posted here. The question number and answer mentioned in the challenge must be according to the question paper posted on this webpage and not the one found on the candidate’s response sheet,” IISC said.

JAM Answer Key 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘JAM 2021 Latest Updates’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, ‘JAM 2021 Question Papers and Answer Keys are now available.’

Step 4: Click on the relevant subject and download the JAM answer key 2021 and take a printout for future reference.