JAM 2021 Admission Process Begins; Here's How To Register

Image credit: Shutterstock JAM 2021 admission process starts at jam.iisc.ac.in or joaps.iisc.ac.in

The registration for admission to masters and integrated PhD programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) against Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) scores has opened today. Students can apply online at the IISc website or at the JOAPS portal -- jam.iisc.ac.in or joaps.iisc.ac.in for admission to the masters programmes. The application window will remain open till May 20.

Students who have qualified for the JAM 2021 and have scored above the cut-off marks will be able to apply for the masters admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

JAM 2021 Admission Process: How To Register

Step 1: Go to jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link -- JAM 2021 admission portal is open. Applications will be accepted till 20 May 2021

Step 3: On the next window, key in the enrollment id or email id and passwords

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: Fill the application form and download for future reference

The JAM result was announced on March 20. As many as 14,725 candidates have scored above the test papers specific cutoff marks. The first admission list, as per JAM 2021 dates, will be released on June 16, the second on July 1 and the third list will be released on July 16.

As part of the registration process, for admission to the masters programme, the qualifying candidates of the JAM 2021 have to mention their choice of institution and programmes. Based on the choices filled, considering the number of seats available in different institutions and several other factors, IISc Bangalore will release three JAM admission lists to allocate the seats to the candidates in various participating institutions.