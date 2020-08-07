JAM 2021: Portal Launched; One New Subject Introduced

The Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, or IIsc Bengaluru, had announced the dates of JAM 2021. Joint Admission Test for MSc, or JAM, will be held on February 14, 2021. Candidates with the required eligibility criteria can apply online for JAM 2021 between September 10 and October 15, 2020 on the designated website -- jam.iisc.ac.in. From 2021, the admission test will include one more subject -- Economics -- apart from the existing six subjects -- Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Biotechnology, Geology and Mathematical Statistics.

The admission test is conducted in computer-based mode in two shifts. The JAM 2021 result is scheduled to be declared on March 20, 2021.

JAM is an all-India examination conducted across the country jointly by Indian Institutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science. JAM is an all India Entrance examination for admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc. The eligibility test of JAM is conducted in eight zones across the country jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of Ministry of Education (MoE). The 2021’s edition of JAM will be administered by IISc Bengaluru.