  • Home
  • Education
  • Jalna Official Wants School Children To Get Parents Go For COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs

Jalna Official Wants School Children To Get Parents Go For COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs

Jalna Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manuj Jindal has struck upon the idea of sending a request letter to parents through school children.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 12, 2021 8:45 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government Launches 'Anganwadi On Wheels' Aimed At Fulfilling Nutritional, Health Needs Of Children
Delhi Child Rights Body Urges LG To Allow Reopening Of Anganwadis, Schools For Junior Classes
Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Desh Ke Mentor' Programme Aimed At Guiding Students On Career Choices
Schools In Himachal Pradesh Reopen For Class 8 Students
Schools For Classes 9-12 To Reopen In Leh From October 14
Anxiety Of Socialisation Can Be Cause Of Concern For Students Returning To Schools: Experts
Jalna Official Wants School Children To Get Parents Go For COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs
Jalna officials will send a request letter to parents through students to get vaccinated
Jalna:

Authorities in Jalna in Maharashtra are roping in school children to encourage their parents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under the state government's 'Kavach Kundal Abhiyan'. Jalna Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manuj Jindal has struck upon the idea of sending a request letter to parents through school children so that vaccine hesitancy can be overcome and more beneficiaries can be covered under the 'Kavach Kundal Abhiyan', officials said on Tuesday.

"Parents are supposed to sign the letter with a pledge that they would get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible if they haven't done so as yet. The children are supposed to bring the letters back to school," an official said.

The initiative, under which government and private schools are being covered, has been titled ' Balkanchya Surakshasathi, Palkancha Lasikaran', he added. Jalna vaccination in charge Jayshri Bhusare on Tuesday said the total number of doses administered in the district stood at 12,74,460, comprising 9,18,135 people who have been given the first dose and 3,56,325 now being fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
school students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2021 Answer Key: Students Can Raise Objections Till Tomorrow
MHT CET 2021 Answer Key: Students Can Raise Objections Till Tomorrow
NTA Launches National Aptitude Test For Students Aged 13-25
NTA Launches National Aptitude Test For Students Aged 13-25
Kerala Blockchain Academy Offers Two Free Programmes
Kerala Blockchain Academy Offers Two Free Programmes
IIT Kanpur Introduces 'Honours', 'Inter-Departmental' Degrees In Revamped BTech Curriculum
IIT Kanpur Introduces 'Honours', 'Inter-Departmental' Degrees In Revamped BTech Curriculum
XLRI Summer Internship Placement: Highest Stipend Reaches Rs 6.8 Lakh
XLRI Summer Internship Placement: Highest Stipend Reaches Rs 6.8 Lakh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................