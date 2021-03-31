JAIN Launches UGC Recognized Online Degree Courses

JAIN Online offers Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) online degree programmes

JAIN (deemed-to-be university) has launched JAIN Online which offers Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) online degree programmes in Commerce, Management, Information Technology and Humanities recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). JAIN aims to deliver an engaging and enriching learning experience for its students through its Learning Management System (LMS).

The robust Learning Management System (LMS) provides a high degree of convenience and flexibility to the students who can access videos, self-learning materials, virtual labs, assignments, quizzes, discussion forums, and live classes over the weekends from top-notch faculty members drawn from across the globe.

Students are also offered personalized support to clarify their queries from a dedicated programme manager. The learning hours and credits of the online degree programmes are the same as the regular programmes of the university.

Students will get access to live classes on 25 key skills for success and more than 16,000 courses on LinkedIn Learning, where they can learn as per their interests and get certified by LinkedIn and various industry partners like SHRM, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, EC Council, IIBA, etc.

JAIN has also extended its Career Advancement Services on JAIN Online to facilitate job placements with over 2,000 hiring partners.

The Chancellor of, Dr Chenraj Roychand said, "The changing landscape of education globally shaped by disruptions due to the pandemic and technological advancements has caused challenges as well as opportunities for the education sector. When Universities, as we have known them, are being forced to change, online education brings a paradigm change which not only helps in reaching the unreached but also helps in differentiated program offerings in line with market demands.”

“With JAIN Online, we are extending our commitment to provide high-quality and globally benchmarked education to the masses. The programs are designed in a way that also fulfils the needs of international students. With an industry-driven curriculum and cutting-edge technology, JAIN Online is set to reshape the careers of millions of students, making them global leaders and change-makers of tomorrow," he added.