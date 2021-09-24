JAIN To Help Army Personnel, Their Families Pursue Higher Education

JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) has signed MoU with Army Service Corps (ASC) Center and College, Bengaluru

JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Army Service Corps (ASC) Center and College, Bengaluru. Under this agreement, army personnel and their families will have the opportunity to enroll in on-campus and online programs offered by JAIN.

Candidates can choose programs from various disciplines – Management, Commerce, Sciences, and Technology from JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University). They can enroll in on-campus learning programs like MBA, MCA, MSc, PG Diploma, PhD, and Certifications Programs at the university campus in Bengaluru, JAIN said.

Army Personnel can pursue the on-campus courses during the study leave offered to them, an official statement said.

They can also take admission to UGC-approved online degree programs like MBA, MCA, MA, BCom, and BBA, the university said.

The MoU was signed in an event held in Bengaluru. The event was jointly chaired by Lieutenant General BK Repswal, VSM the Commandant of the ASC (The Army Service Corps) Centre and College, Bengaluru, and Dr Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University).

Other officials from ASC Centre and College, Bengaluru, and JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) were also present in the event.

Commenting on this partnership, Lt. Gen. Repswal said, “We are happy to join hands with JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). It’s a step towards setting a new dimension in our journey with one of the reputed institutions in the country. There is a great scope of building bridges for knowledge sharing and we can benefit from the partnership in giving proper accreditation to our men and enhancing their skill-sets. Online degree programs will help the army personnel to pursue their degree during their service as it gives the flexibility to study from anywhere”.

“It is a great pride for us to join hands with the Indian Army. This marks a new milestone in the history of the JAIN Group. Through this partnership, we will be honored to contribute our part in empowering army personnel and their families by offering them quality education and courses that have been knitted through our experience and expertise over the last 30 years….” Dr Roychand said.