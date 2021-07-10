JAIN Announces Rs 10 Crore Scholarships For Covid-Affected Students

JAIN in March received approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to offer online degrees

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has announced 100 per cent scholarships amounting to Rs 10 crore for the children of COVID-19 victims of Karnataka, who want to pursue online degree programmes at the institution. The deemed-to-be university offers online courses at undergraduate and postgraduate level in Commerce, Management, Information Technology and Humanities through the JAIN Online platform.

JAIN in March received approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to offer online degrees.

It announced the scholarship scheme on the occasion of Jain Groups 30th anniversary. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan C N was present at the event.

Dr Chenraj Roychand, Chairman of the Jain Group of Institutions and the Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) handed over the proposition to the deputy CM on July 7.

I appreciate @JainDeemedtbUnv for providing 100% scholarships to children of #COVID19 victims. Every gesture of support matters.



Participated in the institution's 30th Year Celebrations. Continue to excel in education sector. My best wishes! pic.twitter.com/EXCQIGarXE — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) July 7, 2021

“The scholarship is the humble contribution of the Jain Group to the efforts of the state government to conciliate the families who lost their earning members during the pandemic,” He Dr Roychand said, according to a statement by JAIN.

“JAIN Institution’s contribution is immeasurable towards the growth of the state of Karnataka and for the entire country as a whole. JAIN is a leading job creator in the education space and for this reason they need to be ranked as no 1 university,” Mr Narayan, who is also Karnataka’s higher education minister, said.

“JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has been emphasizing more on sports, culture, diversity and social projects- all these have been inculcated in each and every student to face challenges in the society,” Mr Narayan added.

About JAIN Online

JAIN (deemed-to-be university) in March, 2021, launched the JAIN Online platform, with an aim to deliver an engaging and enriching learning experience for its students through the Learning Management System (LMS).

Students who can access videos, self-learning materials, virtual labs, assignments, quizzes, discussion forums, and live classes over the weekends from faculty members drawn from across the globe. Students are also offered personalized support to clarify their doubts from a dedicated programme manager.

The learning hours and credits of the online degree programmes are the same as the regular programmes of the institute.