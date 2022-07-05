  • Home
Jadavpur University VC Suranjan Das was appointed the president of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 5, 2022 2:18 pm IST
Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Appointed President Of Association Of Indian Universities
Suranjan Das appointed president of Association of Indian Universities
Image credit: Twitter/@AIUIndia
Kolkata:

Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das was appointed the president of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Mr Das said he will take up the issue of executing the new education policy's (NEP) salient features, raising central funding for state varsities involved in important research activities, and work on taking the standards of Indian universities to global levels. ALSO READ | Jadavpur University Tops Among State Universities In Nature Index Ranking

"It is a great responsibility and a matter of pride, more because after 40 years someone from West Bengal has taken over the post at the AIU," he told PTI.

ALSO READ | State Govts Should Adhere To System Of Governor Functioning As Chancellor Of Universities: Dharmendra Pradhan

Mr Das, an eminent historian, was appointed the vice-president of AIU a year ago. His tenure as president will be for one year from July 1, the AIU said in a notice.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
