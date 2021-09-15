  • Home
  • Education
  • Jadavpur University Urged To Hold Meeting With Government On Vaccination Drive

Jadavpur University Urged To Hold Meeting With Government On Vaccination Drive

All the stakeholders of Jadavpur University have urged its Executive Council (EC) to hold a tripartite meeting with the West Bengal Higher Education Department.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 15, 2021 7:32 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

JU Teachers' Body Urges Bengal Government To Vaccinate Students, Reopen Varsity
Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Chosen As Vice-President Of Association Of Indian Universities
Jadavpur University Third Among Indian State Universities In THE Asia Rankings
Jadavpur University Ranks 18th Among Indian Higher Educational Institutions In CWUR Rankings
Jadavpur University Teachers Association Asks VC To Follow Uniform Rule For All Streams
COVID-19: Safe Home At St Xavier's University To Open Today, Jadavpur University Awaits Nod
Jadavpur University Urged To Hold Meeting With Government On Vaccination Drive
Jadavpur University to hold a meeting with West Bengal Higher Education Department
Kolkata:

All the stakeholders of Jadavpur University have urged its Executive Council (EC) to hold a tripartite meeting with the West Bengal Higher Education Department regarding vaccination of students, research scholars, faculty and staff along with matters related to reopen the campus.

The EC is the highest decision-making body of the university. "Updates regarding different steps taken for the preparedness of reopening the campus be made on a regular basis to all the stakeholders," said a resolution taken at the meeting held on Tuesday.

Participants at the meeting demanded that a policy decision regarding the priority of a vaccination drive against Covid-19 be made by a committee appointed by the EC within this week. The possibility of a 'Decentralized Vaccination Drive' should be explored by the same committee, the resolution said.

The participants included Dean of Science, Prof Subenoy Chakraborty, Dean of Arts Prof Madhumita Chattopadhyay, Dean of Students Dr Rajat Roy, Registrar Dr Snehamanju Basu, besides representatives of Arts, Science and Engineering students and those of teachers' bodies JUTA and ABUTA.

The SFI recently demonstrated in front of Jadavpur University demanding gradual reopening of the campus which is closed for the past one and a half years due to the pandemic and free vaccination of all students.

The JUTA had also written to the state education minister urging him to take steps for free vaccination of students and expressed concern that not all pupils can avail of online classes at UG and PG levels due to digital divide, severely affecting their academic career.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IMU Signs MoUs With Admiral Ushakov State Maritime University
IMU Signs MoUs With Admiral Ushakov State Maritime University
Delhi Duo Among 18 Top Rankers In JEE-Main, Seven Candidates Among 100 Percentile
Delhi Duo Among 18 Top Rankers In JEE-Main, Seven Candidates Among 100 Percentile
JEE Advanced 2021 Begins Today; List Of Documents Required
JEE Advanced 2021 Begins Today; List Of Documents Required
CAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till September 22
CAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till September 22
Karnataka Ready To Discuss Implementation Of NEP: Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka Ready To Discuss Implementation Of NEP: Basavaraj Bommai
.......................... Advertisement ..........................