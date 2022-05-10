  • Home
The institutions are listed based on “count” (number of research articles by authors from the institution) and “share” (the percentage of authors from the institution per article).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 10, 2022 7:41 pm IST

Jadavpur University Tops Among State Universities In Nature Index Ranking
Jadavpur University has been ranked first by the prestigious Nature Index among all the state universities of the country
Kolkata:

Jadavpur University has been ranked first by the prestigious Nature Index among all the state universities of the country, a statement issued by the varsity said on Tuesday. The institutions are listed based on “count” (number of research articles by authors from the institution) and “share” (the percentage of authors from the institution per article). A high share value indicates more fractional contribution of an institution in the research publications, the statement said. (Also read: Digital University Kerala Partners With United Nations, World Health Organization On Disaster Preparedness)

Based on the share value of publications, Jadavpur University is positioned first among all the state universities in India, the statement said. The index is a research wing of science journal Nature and each year it ranks leading institutions by the number of scientific articles and papers published in leading journals. The ranking has been announced for the year 2022 based on publications of primary research articles in 82 top science journals between December 1, 2020 and November 30, 2021, the statement said.

The journals were selected by two panels comprising almost 60 scientists. JU Vice Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das told PTI the university’s ranking is a proof of the consistent exemplary research standard followed by the faculty and researchers. Pointing out that the honour is more significant as JU is a state funded institution having received "little central allocation", Mr Das said "had we got more financial grant from the Union government, definitely we could have done far better."

The ranking is significant as the pandemic situation disrupted academic activities but JU fought the odds with the involvement of faculty and students, Mr Das said. Jadavpur University has ranked 19th in the area of Physical Science among all Indian higher educational and research institutions which includes all universities, IIMs, IITs and research institutions.

In the field of Chemistry, Jadavpur University has ranked 23rd among all the higher educational and research institutions of the country, the statement said. Jadavpur University is positioned fourth among all the universities in the country and first among the state universities in this category. The University of Hyderabad, University of Delhi and Benaras Hindu University are above JU in this category among the Indian universities.

In the area of Earth and Environmental Science, Jadavpur University is ranked 11th among all the higher educational and research institutions of the country. Jadavpur University is positioned fourth among all the universities in India with only Benaras Hindu University, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Cotton University above JU among the Indian universities. Considering publications in all fields, JU is ranked 24th among all the higher educational and research institutions of the country. Jadavpur University is positioned third among all the Universities in India and the top among the state universities.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

