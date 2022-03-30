  • Home
  • Education
  • Jadavpur University Teachers To Abstain From Examination Process If Conducted Online

Jadavpur University Teachers To Abstain From Examination Process If Conducted Online

Jadavpur University teachers have threatened to boycott the examination process if the institution yields to some agitating engineering students' demand to conduct online examinations.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 12:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Shifting From Online To Offline Classes In Jadavpur University Will Take Some Time: JUTA
29 Scientists Of Jadavpur University Figure In Stanford University Database For Research Publications
Jadavpur University Announces Free Vaccination Camp For Students
Jadavpur University Urged To Hold Meeting With Government On Vaccination Drive
JU Teachers' Body Urges Bengal Government To Vaccinate Students, Reopen Varsity
Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Chosen As Vice-President Of Association Of Indian Universities
Jadavpur University Teachers To Abstain From Examination Process If Conducted Online
JU teachers intends to abstain from the examination process if conducted online
Kolkata:

Teachers of Jadavpur University (JU) have threatened to boycott the examination process if the institution yields to some agitating engineering students' demand that the final semester tests be held online by reversing its decision to conduct the exercise in the offline mode. Some engineering students had gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Mr Suranjan Das on the campus for 10 hours on Monday to press for their demand. On Tuesday, he did not attend work.

Terming the students' demand as "unjust", the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) and the institution's chapter of the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) said they will boycott the examination process if the decision to hold it offline is reversed. "JUTA has taken a unanimous decision to not take part in the process if the final semester engineering examination is conducted in the online mode instead of the already adopted decision of the examination board to hold it offline on the campus this year as it will mean giving in to the unjust demand of a section of the pupils," the teachers' body's general secretary Mr Partha Pratim Roy told PTI.

ABUTA also echoed JUTA in describing the students' demand as "unjust" and criticising the gherao of the VC. "Our member teachers will also refrain from participating in the examination process if it is conducted online," ABUTA spokesperson Mr Goutam Maity said. Vice-Chancellor Mr Das, however, said that the examination board's decision is final and will not be reversed.

"We will not give in to such demands of the students. I have told them categorically during the gherao that the examination will be held offline this time," he said. A spokesperson of FETSU (Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union) said that as classes were held in online mode in the last two years, the final semester examination should also be held online.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jadavpur University, Kolkata Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA)

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result Date 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Result 'Soon'; Check Where, How to Download Mark Sheet
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result Date 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Result 'Soon'; Check Where, How to Download Mark Sheet
Enthusiasm Towards This Year's Pariksha Pe Charcha Is Phenomenal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Enthusiasm Towards This Year's Pariksha Pe Charcha Is Phenomenal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Even Cargo To Help Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Develop Curriculum For Logistics Courses
Even Cargo To Help Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Develop Curriculum For Logistics Courses
JEE Main 2022 Application: Registration Process To Close Tomorrow; Details Here
JEE Main 2022 Application: Registration Process To Close Tomorrow; Details Here
Delhi Technological University Apprises Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal On Its Achievements
Delhi Technological University Apprises Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal On Its Achievements
.......................... Advertisement ..........................