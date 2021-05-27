  • Home
  • Education
  • Jadavpur University Ranks 18th Among Indian Higher Educational Institutions In CWUR Rankings

Jadavpur University Ranks 18th Among Indian Higher Educational Institutions In CWUR Rankings

Another premier state university of West Bengal, Calcutta University has also occupied the 20th rank among the Indian higher educational institutions in CWUR.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 27, 2021 3:13 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Jadavpur University Teachers Association Asks VC To Follow Uniform Rule For All Streams
COVID-19: Safe Home At St Xavier's University To Open Today, Jadavpur University Awaits Nod
Jadavpur University To Remain Closed Till May 3
3 Teachers Association Of Jadavpur University Express Concern Over "Series Of Incidents"
Jadavpur University: Minister Urges Students To Stop Gheraoing Varsity Authorities
Jadavpur University Teachers Concerned Over 'Insult' By Students' Union
Jadavpur University Ranks 18th Among Indian Higher Educational Institutions In CWUR Rankings
CWUR 2021: Jadavpur University among 68 Indian universities
Kolkata:

Jadavpur University occupies the 18th ranking among all Indian higher educational institutions in World University Rankings 2021/22 in the Centre for World University Ranking (CWUR), Vice Chancellor Professor Suranjan Das said Thursday.

Among the top 2,000 institutions across the globe, 68 Indian institutions have made the positions in that list and Jadavpur University has been accorded the 18th position among the Indian institutions, Mr Das said.

Another premier state university of West Bengal, Calcutta University occupies the 20th rank among the Indian higher educational institutions in CWUR. Among the state universities of the country, Jadavpur University has been ranked second, just below the Punjab University.

Calcutta University occupies the third place among the state universities in the country, according to the list. Mr Das said the continuing academic and scientific research activities by researchers and faculty of JU, despite the pandemic situation since past year, contributed to the feat and said: "We will be in pursuit of this overall academic excellence." JU occupies 1,032 in the overall Global Ranking of CWUR, Mr Das said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Latest News On CBSE, State Boards, Entrance Exams
Live | Class 12th Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Latest News On CBSE, State Boards, Entrance Exams
West Bengal Announces Madhyamik, HS Exam Dates
West Bengal Announces Madhyamik, HS Exam Dates
SET 2021: Students Can Take Symbiosis Entrance Test From Home; Details Here
SET 2021: Students Can Take Symbiosis Entrance Test From Home; Details Here
Aligarh Muslim University To Conduct UG, PG Semester Exams In June
Aligarh Muslim University To Conduct UG, PG Semester Exams In June
Online Classes For School Students In Kerala To Resume From June 1: Minister
Online Classes For School Students In Kerala To Resume From June 1: Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................