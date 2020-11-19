  • Home
  • Education
  • Jadavpur University Compiling Bengal Adaptations Of Shakespeare's Works

Jadavpur University Compiling Bengal Adaptations Of Shakespeare's Works

The 'Shakespeare in Bengal' project, launched in 2014 -15, is being supported by the University Grants Commission, a faculty member of Jadavpur University said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 19, 2020 11:58 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Kolkata: Jadavpur University To Provide Handset, Data Pack To Students For Online Classes
Jadavpur University Final Semester Exams In Digital Mode; No Exam Dates Fixed
Jadavpur University Teachers' Body Urges Mamata Banerjee For Autonomy To Conduct Final Semester Exams
Jadavpur University Starts Virtual Classes For Students Of Arts And Science
JU Opts For 70:30 Evaluation Format For UG And PG Final Semesters In Engineering Courses
Jadavpur University To Soon Decide On Supplementary Exams
Jadavpur University Compiling Bengal Adaptations Of Shakespeare's Works
Jadavpur University Compiling Bengal Adaptations Of Shakespeare's Works
Image credit: Shutterstock
Kolkata:

Jadavpur University is compiling the adaptations and transliterations of litterateur William Shakespeare's works produced in West Bengal till date, a faculty member of the institute said on Thursday.

The 'Shakespeare in Bengal' project, launched in 2014 -15, is being supported by the University Grants Commission, she said.

"The project has grabbed the attention of the renowned Shakespeare Library in Washington DC, which has shown interest to include it in the establishment's digital repository from around the world," JU English Department faculty member and chief investigator of the project, Professor Paromita Chakravarti told PTI.

From cinema and theatre to literature, there have been several adaptations of Shakespeare's works both in Bengali and English in the state, Ms Chakravarti said.

The adaptations of the Bard's works include movies such as 'Zulfikar', 'Arshinagar', 'Hemanta' and 'Hrid Majhare' and plays from the time of Girish Ghosh to Utpal Dutt and Soumitra Chatterjee, the professor said.

The all-encompassing project, which shows how much the Bard has influenced the mental horizon of the people of West Bengal, also consists of transliteration of his works in Bengali, short story adaptations, illustrations and videos of class lectures on Shakespeare in schools and universities, Ms Paromita Chakravarti said. "

We have interviewed several prominent personalities involved in plays, movies and transliteration of Shakespeare's works," the professor added.

Click here for more Education News
Jadavpur University, Kolkata Education News William Shakespeare
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
2.68 Lakh Students Opt For Transfers To Government Schools In Andhra Pradesh
2.68 Lakh Students Opt For Transfers To Government Schools In Andhra Pradesh
CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 10 Science Exam
CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 10 Science Exam
High Court Directs Delhi University To Give Course Wise Details Of OBE Results Declaration
High Court Directs Delhi University To Give Course Wise Details Of OBE Results Declaration
IGNOU Limits Duration Of Completing Few Academic Programmes
IGNOU Limits Duration Of Completing Few Academic Programmes
Exams Were Held Successfully Despite Opposition: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Exams Were Held Successfully Despite Opposition: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................