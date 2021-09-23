Jadavpur University Announces Free Vaccination Camp For Students

Jadavpur University has announced a free vaccination camp for students

Jadavpur University has announced a free vaccination camp will be held for students and other stakeholders following persistent demands and demonstrations by different student organisations. Registrar Snehamanju Basu said in a notification on Wednesday that the West Bengal government has consented to the proposal by the university in this regard and the camp will be organised soon and the date and venue will be notified.

"Those not able to come to the university campus, may go to the nearest health clinic in their respective area by carrying university identity card/ money receipt of university/library card and aadhaar card," Mr Basu said.

She said it was part of the process for reopening the campus which had been closed since mid-March 2020.

The Arts Faculty Students Union controlled by SFI, the FETSU union of Engineering department and others including DSO had been demanding reopening of campus in a graded manner after vaccination of all students.

