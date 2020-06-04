  • Home
JAC Result 2020: Jharkhand 8th Result Today; Live Updates

Jharkhand Board will announce class 8 results today. Jharkhand Academic Council will announce 8th result today in the afternoon.

JAC Result 2020: Jharkhand 8th Result Today; Live Updates
JAC 8th result 2020 is expected today
New Delhi:

Jharkhand Board will announce class 8 results today. Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce 8th result today in the afternoon. JAC 8th result will be available on the Council's official website. The Council had recently announced 9th result. After class 9 result declaration on June 2, Board Secretary Mahip Kumar Singh had said that Jharkhand 8th result will also be announced in a day or two. Jharkhand Board conducted the class 8 board examination on January 24, 2020. JAC 8th results this year were delayed due to then coronavirus lockdown.

JAC 8th Result 2020: Live Updates

June 4, 1 pm: Jharkhand had released 7th board results in April last year. JAC 8th result was delayed this year due to the lockdown imposed as a means to prevent coronavirus spread.

June 4, 12.45 pm: JAC 8th result will be available on the board's official result page - 'jacresults.com'.

June 4, 12.30 pm: Jharkhand Board will announce class 8 results today afternoon, around 2 pm.

June 4, 12.15 pm: Jharkhand 8th board exam was held on January 24, 2020.

June 4, 12 pm: Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC will release class 8 board exam results today on its official website.

