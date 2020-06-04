JAC 8th result 2020 is expected today

Jharkhand Board will announce class 8 results today. Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce 8th result today in the afternoon. JAC 8th result will be available on the Council's official website. The Council had recently announced 9th result. After class 9 result declaration on June 2, Board Secretary Mahip Kumar Singh had said that Jharkhand 8th result will also be announced in a day or two. Jharkhand Board conducted the class 8 board examination on January 24, 2020. JAC 8th results this year were delayed due to then coronavirus lockdown.

JAC 8th Result 2020: Live Updates

