JAC Jharkhand Declares Class 12 Result

JAC Class 12 Result: The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, has declared the council’s Class 12 results today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 4:32 pm IST

JAC Jharkhand Declares Class 12 Result
JAC 12th results declared
New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, has declared the Class 12th results today, July 30. The council has declared the results for all the streams, Science, Commerce and Arts. The Jharkhand Class 12 results will be declared on the official websites of the board – jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can access their results using the roll numbers and dates of birth.

Jharkhand board Class 12 exams, like many other states, were cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The students are evaluated through an alternate marking scheme prepared by the board. This year, students are evaluated on the basis of their performances in Class 11 where 80 per cent of weightage will be given to written exams and 20 per cent of weightage has been provided to the practical exams.

How To Check JAC 12th Result 2021

  • Go to jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
  • Click on the result link.
  • Login with your roll number.
  • Download JAC 12th result.

The Class 12 JAC results were declared on July 17 last year. The overall pass percentage ;ast year for Arts and Commerce were 82.53% and 77.37% respectively.

