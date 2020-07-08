JAC Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2020 Announced: Live Updates
JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Class 10 result has been announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC. Results are now available at jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Private portals, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net are also hosting JAC Class 10 results. Candidates, however, are advised to verify their Class 10 JAC results from official sources for authentication.
This year, results have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the JAC Class 10 exams concluded as per schedule, but the evaluation for the JAC Class 10 answer sheets was delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The evaluation of answer sheets at 67 centres began on May 28, following the social- distancing norms.
The JAC Class 10th results were declared on May 18 last year. 70.77 per cent students passed in the Jharkhand Board 10th exam last year.
Live updates
Press Conference Starts
The press conference for JAC 10th result 2020 has started. The name of board exam toppers will not be announced today.
‘Jac.jharkhand.gov.in’ Not Working
The official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in crashed due to heavy traffic.
Updated Result Time
The minister is yet to arrive at the venue. JAC Jharkhand Class 10 results will be announced around 2 pm.
Education Minister To Declare JAC 10th Result 2020
Class 10 or Matric results will be declared by the Jharkhand Education Minister.
JAC Jharkhand 10th Result Time
Result has not been declared yet. Candidates should wait for a few more minutes.
JAC Jarkhand 10th Result Websites
Jharkhand Class 10 Result
3 Steps To Check JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2020
'jacresuts.in’ Is A Fake Website
In a release, the board has said that ‘jacresults.in’ is a fake website. Candidates are, therefore, advised to check their result from the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
What Is Required To Check JAC Class 10th result 2020?
To check Jharkhand Class 10 result from the official website, use roll number, registration number mentioned on the admit card.
Boys Did Better In Last Year’s JAC Class 10 Result
In 2019, 2,12,410 boys appeared for 10th board exam out of which 72.99 per cent passed. The number of girls appearing for 10th board was 2,25,84 but pass percentage was at 68.67 per cent.
JAC 12th Result 2020
Result of JAC Class 12 board exam is also expected in July. The board, however, has not given any confirmation yet.
Live Answer Sheet Evaluation For JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2020
It was earlier reported that in order to ensure that the precautionary measures are being followed, evaluation of JAC 10th board exam answer sheets will be done under CCTV surveillance and the JAC portal will broadcast the evaluation process live.
JAC Jharkhand Class 10 Result Websites
JAC Class 11 Results
Before declaring JAC 10th result, the board declared results for Classes 8, 9, and Class 11 board exams. In JAC Jharkhand result 2020 for Class 11, the pass percentage was 95.53 per cent.
Over 3 Lakh Students Appeared In Jharkhand Class 10 Board Exam 2020
More than 3 lakh students are waiting for their JAC 10th result. The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 11 to February 28, from 9.45 am to 1 pm.
JAC 10th Result Re-Evaluation And Re-Test
Students who are not satisfied with their JAC 10th result 2020 will be able to apply for re-evaluation. Students will also be able to sit for compartment exam or re-test to improve their JAC Class 10 result 2020.
How To Check JAC Class 10 Results On Private Portals
Last Year's Result
Last year, as many as 4,39,892 students appeared in JAC 10th board exam out of which 3,10,158 students passed.
The overall pass percentage was 70.77 per cent, a significant improvement from the previous year’s 59.48 per cent.
How To Check JAC Class 10 Result 2020
Follow these steps to check JAC Class 10 result from official websites:
STEP 1: Visit the official websites -- jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in
STEP 2: Click on the designated link for Jharkhand Class 10 result
STEP 3: Insert the roll numbers and other required details in the spaces provided
STEP 4: Submit and view the Class 10 JAC results