  • JAC Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2020 Announced: Live Updates
Live

JAC Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2020 Announced: Live Updates

JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Class 10 result has been announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC. Results are now available at jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 8, 2020 1:48 pm IST

JAC Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2020 Announced: Live Updates
JAC Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2020 Today @ jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Class 10th result results has been declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC. The results are now available on the official websites of the board, jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Private portals, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net are also hosting JAC Class 10 results. Candidates, however, are advised to verify their Class 10 JAC results from official sources for authentication.

This year, results have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the JAC Class 10 exams concluded as per schedule, but the evaluation for the JAC Class 10 answer sheets was delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The evaluation of answer sheets at 67 centres began on May 28, following the social- distancing norms.

The JAC Class 10th results were declared on May 18 last year. 70.77 per cent students passed in the Jharkhand Board 10th exam last year.

Live updates

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, has declared Class 10 final result on the official websites, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

01:39 PM IST
July 8, 2020

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result Declared

JAC 10th result has been declared. Visit the official website to check your results. All the best!

01:37 PM IST
July 8, 2020

Press Conference Starts

The press conference for JAC 10th result 2020 has started. The name of board exam toppers will not be announced today.

01:36 PM IST
July 8, 2020

‘Jac.jharkhand.gov.in’ Not Working

The official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in crashed due to heavy traffic. 



01:17 PM IST
July 8, 2020

Updated Result Time

The minister is yet to arrive at the venue. JAC Jharkhand Class 10 results will be announced around 2 pm.

01:15 PM IST
July 8, 2020

Education Minister To Declare JAC 10th Result 2020

Class 10 or Matric results will be declared by the Jharkhand Education Minister.

01:08 PM IST
July 8, 2020

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result Time

Result has not been declared yet. Candidates should wait for a few more minutes.

01:01 PM IST
July 8, 2020

JAC Jarkhand 10th Result Websites

Official: jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Unofficial: examresults.net, indiaresults.com

12:56 PM IST
July 8, 2020

Jharkhand Class 10 Result

JAC 10th result will be declared at any moment now. Best wishes to the candidates.

12:44 PM IST
July 8, 2020

3 Steps To Check JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2020

From official websites:

  1. Go to jac.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

  2. Select Jharkhand Class 10 result link.

  3. Enter roll number and other required details. 

  4. Submit and view the Class 10 JAC results

From unofficial websites: 

  1. Go to examresults.net or indiaresults.com.

  2. Select state-- Jharkhand.

  3. Select “JAC 10th Result 2020”.

  4. Enter roll number, email address, and phone number.

12:33 PM IST
July 8, 2020

JAC 10th Result 2020: 30 Minutes Left

JAC Class 10 result will be declared in 30 minutes. Keep your hall ticket or admit card ready to check results. 

12:28 PM IST
July 8, 2020

'jacresuts.in’ Is A Fake Website

In a release, the board has said that ‘jacresults.in’ is a fake website. Candidates are, therefore, advised to check their result from the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

12:20 PM IST
July 8, 2020

What Is Required To Check JAC Class 10th result 2020?

To check Jharkhand Class 10 result from the official website, use roll number, registration number mentioned on the admit card. 

12:09 PM IST
July 8, 2020

Boys Did Better In Last Year’s JAC Class 10 Result

In 2019, 2,12,410 boys appeared for 10th board exam out of which 72.99 per cent passed. The number of girls appearing for 10th board was 2,25,84 but pass percentage was at 68.67 per cent.

12:00 PM IST
July 8, 2020

JAC 10th result 2020: One Hour Left

Jharkhand Class 10 result will be declared at 1 pm-- one hour from now.

11:49 AM IST
July 8, 2020

JAC 12th Result 2020

Result of JAC Class 12 board exam is also expected in July. The board, however, has not given any confirmation yet. 

11:42 AM IST
July 8, 2020

Result Time

JAC 10th result 2020 is expected to be declared at 1 pm today. Students are advised to monitor the official websites mentioned above constantly for updates on result.

11:14 AM IST
July 8, 2020

Live Answer Sheet Evaluation For JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2020

It was earlier reported that in order to ensure that the precautionary measures are being followed, evaluation of JAC 10th board exam answer sheets will be done under CCTV surveillance and the JAC portal will broadcast the evaluation process live. 

10:30 AM IST
July 8, 2020

JAC Jharkhand Class 10 Result Websites

Official: jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Unofficial: examresults.net, indiaresults.com

Candidates are advised to cross-check their results from an official website for authentication.

09:57 AM IST
July 8, 2020

JAC Class 11 Results

Before declaring JAC 10th result, the board declared results for Classes 8, 9, and Class 11 board exams. In JAC Jharkhand result 2020 for Class 11, the pass percentage was 95.53 per cent.

09:40 AM IST
July 8, 2020

Over 3 Lakh Students Appeared In Jharkhand Class 10 Board Exam 2020

More than 3 lakh students are waiting for their JAC 10th result. The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 11 to February 28, from 9.45 am to 1 pm. 

09:24 AM IST
July 8, 2020

JAC 10th Result Re-Evaluation And Re-Test

Students who are not satisfied with their JAC 10th result 2020 will be able to apply for re-evaluation. Students will also be able to sit for compartment exam or re-test to improve their JAC Class 10 result 2020. 

09:09 AM IST
July 8, 2020

How To Check JAC Class 10 Results On Private Portals

Follow these steps to check JAC 10th result 2020 from unofficial websites:

STEP 1: Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net

STEP 2: Select the state -- Jharkhand

STEP 3: Select Class 10 results

STEP 4: Register the roll number, email address, and phone number

STEP 5: Submit and access the JAC Class 10 results

09:08 AM IST
July 8, 2020

Last Year's Result

Last year, as many as 4,39,892 students appeared in JAC 10th board exam out of which 3,10,158 students passed. 

The overall pass percentage was 70.77 per cent, a significant improvement from the previous year’s 59.48 per cent.

07:48 AM IST
July 8, 2020

How To Check JAC Class 10 Result 2020

Follow these steps to check JAC Class 10 result from official websites: 

STEP 1: Visit the official websites  -- jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

STEP 2: Click on the designated link for Jharkhand Class 10 result

STEP 3: Insert the roll numbers and other required details in the spaces provided

STEP 4: Submit and view the Class 10 JAC results

Click here for more Education News
JAC 10th results JAC Matric result
