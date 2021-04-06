Practical exams for JAC Classes 10, 12 begin today

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will start the practical exams for Class 10 and Class 12 from today. The council will conduct the practical exams for Class 10 and Class 12 in two shifts so that the students can maintain social distancing inside the laboratories. The practical exams will get over on April 27. JAC has already released the admit cards for the practical exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 at the official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Class 12 practical exams will be conducted separately for Science, Commerce and Humanities subjects. The schools have been asked to scan the students for temperature at the entrance of laboratories and provide sanitisers inside the building.

School principals were asked to collect the exam-related material from the Council's office between April 1 and April 3. The schools will have to submit the evaluated practical exam answer sheets by April 30 (04:30 pm).

“Answer sheets will be arranged by the respective schools for the practical examination. All schools must submit the result of the practical examination by April 30 to the District Education Officer Office. If there are no marks in the standard mark sheet, students will be considered absent, and no representation will be entertained later,” an official notice read.

JAC will conduct the secondary, or Class 10, and intermediate, or Class 12, theory exams from May 4 to May 21. Class 10 exams will be held in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm, and Class 12 exams will be conducted from 2 to 5:15 pm.

Class 10 examinations will commence with Commerce, Home Science papers and Class 12 exams will begin with Vocational paper. On May 21, the last day of boards, Class 10 students will write Science paper and Class 12 students will appear in Biology (Botony+Zoology), Business Mathematics, and Home Science papers.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and considering the difficulties faced by the students during the period of lockdown, the council has earlier reduced its syllabus by 40 per cent. Students can access the reduced syllabus, and model question papers for the final examination from the official website.