  • Home
  • Education
  • JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Final Exams Offline From March 24

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Final Exams Offline From March 24

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to conduct the board examinations for Class 10 (Matriculation) and Class 12 (Intermediate) in offline mode from March 24 with strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols, JAC officials said on Thursday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 24, 2022 12:41 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Matric Result Declared
Jharkhand Board Matric (Class 10) Result Declared, 95.93% Pass
JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Board Exams Cancelled
Jharkhand To Promote Students Of Classes 9 To 11 Without Exams
Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Board Exam 2021 Postponed Amid COVID Surge
JAC Jharkhand Board Exams: Practical Papers For Classes 10, 12 Start Today
JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Final Exams Offline From March 24
JAC board exam dates announced (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Ranchi:

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to conduct the board examinations for Class 10 (Matriculation) and Class 12 (Intermediate) in offline mode from March 24 with strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols, JAC officials said on Thursday. This year, about eight lakh students would write the exam papers in Class 10 and 12 in the state.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here 

JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh told PTI, "We are all prepared for taking the board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 from March 24. The examination will take place in offline mode. However, all Covid guidelines including social distancing and wearing mask will be ensured at the examination places."

The Council released the exam date-sheet on Wednesday. The board examination for class 10 will conclude on April 20, while the intermediate examination will come to an end on April 25.

"The number of students appearing in both examinations will be higher than the previous year," Mr Singh said.

The exams will be conducted in two sittings. The Class 10 examinations will be conducted in the first sitting, while the Class 12 in the second sitting, JAC officials said.

The offline mode of board examinations is taking place after 2020. Jharkhand government had to cancel the examinations in 2021 due to prevailing situation of COVID-19.

Around 7.5 lakh students of Class 10 and 12 were promoted to higher classes without exams based on the results in Class 9 and 11.

Click here for more Education News
Education News JAC Time Table
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates On CBSE, CISCE, State Board Class 10, 12 Exams
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates On CBSE, CISCE, State Board Class 10, 12 Exams
UGC Releases Draft Guidelines On Accessibility At HEIs; Invites Suggestions From Stakeholders
UGC Releases Draft Guidelines On Accessibility At HEIs; Invites Suggestions From Stakeholders
NIFT 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today
NIFT 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today
GSEB Releases Gujarat Board HSC 2022 Practical Exam Hall Ticket; Direct Link, How To Download
GSEB Releases Gujarat Board HSC 2022 Practical Exam Hall Ticket; Direct Link, How To Download
Visva-Bharati Students Protest At Campus Demanding Reopening Of Hostels
Visva-Bharati Students Protest At Campus Demanding Reopening Of Hostels
.......................... Advertisement ..........................