JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 At 5 PM: Official

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020: JAC 12 results 2020 will be declared at 5 pm.

JAC 12th result 2020 will be announced today, at 5 pm, a JAC official told NDTV. Earlier, JAC 12 results 2020 was scheduled to be announced at 1 pm. Candidates will be able to check their Class 12 results after 5 pm, on official websites, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. “JAC will announce the results of intermediate examinations 2020, today, at 5 PM, instead of 1 pm. Programme has been rescheduled due to some unavoidable circumstances,” the official said.

JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020: Live Update

This year, JAC 12rth result is being declared for around 2.34 lakh candidates. JAC will release 12th result for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams together.

JAC 12th Result 2020: Direct Links

The board will activate the link to check JAC 12th result once it is declared. Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to check result from official websites.

Apart from jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, 12th result 2020 may also be available on different unofficial websites. Candidates, however, are advised to check their results from an official source for authenticity.

JAC 12th Result 2020: How To Check

Go to the official website or direct link mentioned above. Click on ‘JAC 12th result’ link on the homepage. Enter required details. Submit and view JAC 12 results 2020 from next page.