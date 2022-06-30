  • Home
  • JAC 12th Result 2022 (Soon) Live: Jharkhand Board To Announce Inter Arts, Commerce Result 2022 Today
Live

JAC 12th Result 2022 (Soon) Live: Jharkhand Board To Announce Inter Arts, Commerce Result 2022 Today

JAC 12th Result 2022 Live: JAC 12th result 2022 Arts, JAC 12th result 2022 Commerce will be announced at 2:30 PM today. Check JAC inter result at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 30, 2022 1:59 pm IST

JAC 12th Result 2022 (Soon) Live: Jharkhand Board To Announce Inter Arts, Commerce Result 2022 Today
Check JAC inter result at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JAC Inter Result 2022 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) JAC 12th result Arts, Commerce, Vocational exam will be announced today, June 30. Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the JAC 12th result 2022 at 2:30 PM today. The JAC 12th result 2022 Arts, JAC 12th result 2022 Commerce once announced, will be available on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

To check JAC Inter result 2022, candidates need to use their roll number, date of birth. Nearly, a lakh student appeared in JAC inter exams held in March-April.

Jharkhand 12th result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the Jharkhand board result 2022 official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board result 2022 link

Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

JAC 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download the Jharkhand board result 2022, take a print out for further references.

Meanwhile, in the JAC intermediate Science result earlier announced on June 21, the pass percentage was 91.43 per cent, while in 10th, the pass percentage was 95.60 per cent.

Live updates

JAC Inter Result 2022 Live: Jharkhand Board 12th Result Today At 2:30 PM; Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard

01:59 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: Direct Link To Check

The direct link to check JAC 12th Arts, Commerce results are-  jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in



01:55 PM IST
June 30, 2022

Jacresults.com Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result Link

JAC Class 12 Arts, Commerce result link will be made live at jacresults.com.

01:53 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC 12th Result 2022: Pass Percentage Of Class 10, Class 12 Science

The pass percentage in JAC, Class 10 exam was 95.60 per cent, while in intermediate 12th Science, the pass percentage was 91.43 per cent. Also Read

01:48 PM IST
June 30, 2022

Jacresults.nic.in 12th Result 2022 Direct Link: Credentials Required

Jacresults.nic.in 12th result link will be made active at 2:30 pm. Students will be required to enter their roll code and number to access Inter Arts, Commerce scorecard. 

01:44 PM IST
June 30, 2022

How To Check JAC 12th Result 2022?

  1. Go to jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  2. Click on the result link
  3. Login with your roll number
  4. Download JAC 12th result.
01:43 PM IST
June 30, 2022

Jacresults.nic.in 12th Result 2022: FAQs

When JAC 12th result will be declared? 

The JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2022 will be declared at 2:30 pm.

Is JAC Board result declared 2022? 

The JAC Government of Jharkhand Class 12 Arts, Commerce results have not been declared yet.

01:39 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC Result Class 12: Minimum Pass Marks

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the JAC 12th Arts, Commerce exams. Those who fail in one or two subjects need to appear for the compartment exams.

01:37 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: Steps To Check Via SMS

The students can also check their subject-wise score via SMS. To check JAC Class 12 results via SMS, students need to type RESULT <space> JAC12 <space> Roll Code <space> Roll number and send it to 56263.

01:36 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC 12th Result 2022 Date And Time

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce result release date is June 30 and time is 2:30 PM.

01:35 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board
  • Click on the "JAC 12th Arts, Commerce, Vocational result 2022" link
  • Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
  • JAC 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download the Jharkhand board result 2022, take a print out for further references. Also Read
01:33 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC 12th Result 2022: Credentials

  • Roll Number
  • Date Of Birth.
01:30 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts At Jac.nic.in

JAC 12th Result 2022 Arts will be available shortly on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in jacresults.com, jharresults.nic.in. The Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 2:30 pm today. 

01:27 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC 12th Result 2022 Date And Time When

JAC 12th result will be declared today, June 21. The Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 2:30 PM. 


01:26 PM IST
June 30, 2022

Who Will Announce JAC 12th Result 2022 Jharkhand Board

JAC 12th result 2022 will be announced by the School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto at 2:30 pm today. 


01:24 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC 12th Result 2022: Official Websites

  1. jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  2. jac.nic.in
  3. jacresults.com
  4. jharresults.nic.in
01:21 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC Inter Result 2022: Where To Check

JAC 12th result 2022 will be available on the official websites of the board: jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, among others. Students will need their roll numbers to download Jharkhand 12th result 2022.

01:17 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC Inter Result 2022: Document Required

To check the JAC 12th result 2022, candidates need to use their registration number or roll number available on the admit card. 

01:11 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC 12th Result 2022: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in
  • Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board result 2022 link
  • Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
  • JAC 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download the Jharkhand board result 2022, take a print out for further references.
01:10 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 When?

The JAC 12th result 2022 Arts, Commerce stream will be declared today at 2:30 pm.

01:05 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC 12th Result 2022: Direct Link, Websites To Check

The direct link, websites to check JAC 12th result 2022 are jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com.

12:55 PM IST
June 30, 2022

JAC 12th Result Arts, Commerce Today

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 12 Arts, Commerce, Vocational exam result 2022 will be announced today, June 30. The Class 12 result will be announced at 2:30 PM. 

