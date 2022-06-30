JAC 12th Result 2022 (Soon) Live: Jharkhand Board To Announce Inter Arts, Commerce Result 2022 Today
JAC 12th Result 2022 Live: JAC 12th result 2022 Arts, JAC 12th result 2022 Commerce will be announced at 2:30 PM today. Check JAC inter result at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com
JAC Inter Result 2022 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) JAC 12th result Arts, Commerce, Vocational exam will be announced today, June 30. Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the JAC 12th result 2022 at 2:30 PM today. The JAC 12th result 2022 Arts, JAC 12th result 2022 Commerce once announced, will be available on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.
To check JAC Inter result 2022, candidates need to use their roll number, date of birth. Nearly, a lakh student appeared in JAC inter exams held in March-April.
Jharkhand 12th result 2022: Steps To Check
Visit the Jharkhand board result 2022 official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in
Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board result 2022 link
Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
JAC 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen
Download the Jharkhand board result 2022, take a print out for further references.
Meanwhile, in the JAC intermediate Science result earlier announced on June 21, the pass percentage was 91.43 per cent, while in 10th, the pass percentage was 95.60 per cent.
Live updates
JAC 12th Result 2022: Pass Percentage Of Class 10, Class 12 Science
The pass percentage in JAC, Class 10 exam was 95.60 per cent, while in intermediate 12th Science, the pass percentage was 91.43 per cent. Also Read
JAC Result Class 12: Minimum Pass Marks
The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the JAC 12th Arts, Commerce exams. Those who fail in one or two subjects need to appear for the compartment exams.
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: Steps To Check Via SMS
The students can also check their subject-wise score via SMS. To check JAC Class 12 results via SMS, students need to type RESULT <space> JAC12 <space> Roll Code <space> Roll number and send it to 56263.
