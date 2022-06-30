Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JAC inter result at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com

JAC Inter Result 2022 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) JAC 12th result Arts, Commerce, Vocational exam will be announced today, June 30. Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the JAC 12th result 2022 at 2:30 PM today. The JAC 12th result 2022 Arts, JAC 12th result 2022 Commerce once announced, will be available on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

To check JAC Inter result 2022, candidates need to use their roll number, date of birth. Nearly, a lakh student appeared in JAC inter exams held in March-April.

Jharkhand 12th result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the Jharkhand board result 2022 official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board result 2022 link

Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

JAC 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download the Jharkhand board result 2022, take a print out for further references.

Meanwhile, in the JAC intermediate Science result earlier announced on June 21, the pass percentage was 91.43 per cent, while in 10th, the pass percentage was 95.60 per cent.