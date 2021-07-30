  • Home
Live

JAC Jharkhand 12th Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today

JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2021: Jharkhand Class 12 board results are expected today. The Jharkhand Class 12 results will be declared on the official websites of the board – jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 1:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JAC 12th result 2021 today at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Image credit: Shutterstock

JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2021: Jharkhand Class 12 board results are expected today. The Jharkhand Class 12 results will be declared on the official websites of the board – jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto is expected to announce the results at a press conference, after which the result websites will go live. The JAC 12th result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of an alternative scheme. The board had to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 final exams this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow JAC 12th result 2021 live updates:

Live updates

01:58 PM IST
July 30, 2021

Jharkhand JAC 12th Result Delayed

According to a news report, JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh, Jharkhand JAC 12th Result will now be declared at 4 pm. Earlierresults were scheduled to be declared at 2 pm. 



01:27 PM IST
July 30, 2021

JAC 12th Result 2021 Time

Jharkhand Class 12 results will be announced at 2 pm. The state Education Minister is likely to declare the results at a press conference. 

01:24 PM IST
July 30, 2021

How To Check JAC 12th Result 2021

  • Go to jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
  • Click on the result link.
  • Login with your roll number.
  • Download JAC 12th result. 
01:11 PM IST
July 30, 2021

JAC 12th Result 2021: Where To Check

JAC 12th result 2021 will be available on the official websites of the board: jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, among others. Students will need their roll numbers to download Jharkhand 12th result 2021. 

01:09 PM IST
July 30, 2021

JAC 12th Result 2021 Date, Time

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) 12th result 2021 will be declared today, July 30 on the official wesites. 

