JAC Jharkhand 12th Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today
JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2021: Jharkhand Class 12 board results are expected today. The Jharkhand Class 12 results will be declared on the official websites of the board – jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto is expected to announce the results at a press conference, after which the result websites will go live. The JAC 12th result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of an alternative scheme. The board had to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 final exams this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Follow JAC 12th result 2021 live updates:
Live updates
Jharkhand JAC 12th Result Delayed
According to a news report, JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh, Jharkhand JAC 12th Result will now be declared at 4 pm. Earlierresults were scheduled to be declared at 2 pm.
JAC 12th Result 2021 Time
Jharkhand Class 12 results will be announced at 2 pm. The state Education Minister is likely to declare the results at a press conference.
How To Check JAC 12th Result 2021
- Go to jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
- Click on the result link.
- Login with your roll number.
- Download JAC 12th result.
JAC 12th Result 2021: Where To Check
JAC 12th result 2021 will be available on the official websites of the board: jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, among others. Students will need their roll numbers to download Jharkhand 12th result 2021.
JAC 12th Result 2021 Date, Time
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) 12th result 2021 will be declared today, July 30 on the official wesites.