JAC Jharkhand 12th Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Result To Be Announced Today

Image credit: Shutterstock JAC 12th result 2021 today at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Jharkhand 12th result 2021: Jharkhand Class 12 board results are expected today. The Jharkhand Class 12 results will be declared on the official websites of the board – jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto is expected to announce the results at a press conference, after which the result websites will go live. The JAC 12th result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of an alternative scheme. The board had to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 final exams this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow JAC 12th result 2021 live updates: