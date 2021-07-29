  • Home
JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Matric Result At 3 PM

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2021 Live: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Matric result will be declared at 3 pm. Live updates here

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 29, 2021 3:03 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2021 Live: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Matric result will be declared at 3 pm, Arbind Prasad Singh, chairman, JAC told Careers360. Students will get their individual JAC results 2021 on the official website, jacresults.com. This year, like many other states, the JAC council did not conduct board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. Instead, it has developed an alternative scheme for results. JAC Matric results 2021 will also be available on the private portals, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Candidates, however, are advised to verify their Class 10 JAC results from official sources for authentication.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here 

JAC Jharkhand Matric Result 2021 Live updates here

Live updates

03:03 PM IST
July 29, 2021

JAC Jharkhand Matric Result 2021: How To Check

  • VIsit the JAC website, click on the result link. 
  • Login with your roll number and other required details. 
  • Submit to download result. 

After downloading your result, take a printout for future reference. 



02:56 PM IST
July 29, 2021

Where To Check JAC 10th Result 2021

To download Jharkhand board 10th result 2021, students need to visit the board website, jacresults.in and login with roll number and other required details. The website will be made live soon. 

02:55 PM IST
July 29, 2021

JAC Jharkhand Matric Result 2021

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10 or Matric results will be declared at 3 pm today. 

