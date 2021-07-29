JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Matric Result At 3 PM
JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2021 Live: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Matric result will be declared at 3 pm, Arbind Prasad Singh, chairman, JAC told Careers360. Students will get their individual JAC results 2021 on the official website, jacresults.com. This year, like many other states, the JAC council did not conduct board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. Instead, it has developed an alternative scheme for results. JAC Matric results 2021 will also be available on the private portals, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Candidates, however, are advised to verify their Class 10 JAC results from official sources for authentication.
JAC Jharkhand Matric Result 2021: How To Check
- VIsit the JAC website, click on the result link.
- Login with your roll number and other required details.
- Submit to download result.
After downloading your result, take a printout for future reference.
Where To Check JAC 10th Result 2021
To download Jharkhand board 10th result 2021, students need to visit the board website, jacresults.in and login with roll number and other required details. The website will be made live soon.
