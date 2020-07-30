Image credit: Shutterstock JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2020: Apply For Scrutiny Till August 28

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, has started the application process for Class 10 result scrutiny. Candidates, who are not satisfied with their JAC 10th result 2020 can now apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets up to August 28, 2020. The link to apply for JAC 10th scrutiny window is available on the official website of the board, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 10th Scrutiny: Direct Link

In order to apply for Jharkhand Class 10 result scrutiny, candidates will first be required to register and generate login credentials. The council has also prescribed step-by-step instructions so that students can complete the application princess with ease.

To complete the application process, candidates will be required to submit a scrutiny fee of Rs 300. The fee is to be paid online and a candidate can apply for scrutiny of maximum three papers.

JAC said in a statement that during the scrutiny process, it will re-check whether the evaluation of the answer sheet has been done correctly. If there is any error in counting marks, or marks were not awarded for attempted answers, it will be done during the scrutiny.

Questions, for which mark was awarded earlier will not be considered for re-evaluation, the board said.

Therefore, candidates who failed in the JAC 10th result will be required to sit for this year’s compartment or next year’s annual exams in order to qualify for higher education, the board said.

The application forms for scrutiny are to be submitted online, on or before the last date. The board will not accept any application form sent offline (via post) or after the deadline.

JAC Result 2020: Error In Marksheet

Apart from scrutiny, candidates can also apply for correction of any error in their marksheet or scorecard of JAC 10th result.

“Candidates with error in their JAC 10th marksheet, such as invalid, withheld, incomplete, absent, can apply for correction through the principal by attaching self-attested photocopies of their registration slip, admit card and marksheet along with the application form,” an official statement said.

The last date to apply for correction in the marksheet at council’s office is August 28. For this, candidates will not be required to submit any application fee, the board said.