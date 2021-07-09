Image credit: Shutterstock Jharkhand 10th, 12th result 2021 expected soon (representational)

JAC result 2021: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce Class 10 and Class 12 results soon. As per reports, the results may be announced in the third week of July. However, there is no official announcement in this regard. Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams were cancelled in June. JAC is yet to announce evaluation schemes for these students.

Alert: Apply to top Colleges accepting Applications. Click Here.

While there is no official confirmation regarding JAC result date and time, it can be expected by July 31. The Supreme Court of India in June directed all the states to declare Class 12 results by July-end.

Jharkhand board exams, like many other states, were cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Today, in view of the circumstances arising out of Covid-19 and the demand of students and parents, I have decided to cancel the Class 10th and 12 board examination to be conducted by Jharkhand Examination Council for this session," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on June 10.

Last year, Jharkhand Class 10 results were announced on July 8. A total of 3,85,144 students appeared in the exam and the pass percentage stood at 75.01 per cent.

Class 12 results were announced on July 22.

The official websites to check Jharkhand board results are jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The results may also be available on unofficial websites, but students are advised to check their results on the official websites for authenticity.

JAC result notification will be available on the board website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.