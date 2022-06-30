  • Home
  • Education
  • Jharkhand, JAC To Announce Inter, 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 Today

Jharkhand, JAC To Announce Inter, 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 Today

JAC 12th Result 2022: The inter Arts, Commerce, Vocational exam result 2022 will be announced at 2:30 PM today

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 30, 2022 9:35 am IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Jharkhand Board Result Class 10, 12 Declared; Link At Jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022 Link Activated At Jacresults.com; Direct Link To Check
Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th Science Results 2022 Declared; 95.60% Pass In 10th, 91.42% In 12th
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites To Check Jharkhand Board Matric, Inter Science Results
Jharkhand JAC Class 10, Class 12 Science Results 2022 Today
Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10, Class 12 Science Results Tomorrow
Jharkhand, JAC To Announce Inter, 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 Today
Check JAC inter result at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JAC Inter Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the inter, Class 12 Arts, Commerce, Vocational exam result today, June 30. The Class 12 result will be announced at 2:30 PM in presence of The School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto. Nearly, a lakh student who appeared in the intermediate exam can check Class 12 Arts, Commerce results on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!
Browse: Best Colleges in Jharkhand after 12th, Access Now! 

Nearly, a lakh student appeared in JAC inter exams held in March-April. The students can check the JAC inter results using roll number, date of birth.

JAC Inter Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board result 2022 link
  3. Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
  4. JAC 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download the Jharkhand board result 2022, take a print out for further references.

JAC 10th, inter Science result was earlier announced on June 21. A total of 95.60 per cent students passed in 10th, while the pass percentage in intermediate Science was 91.43 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
jharkhand academic council JAC Inter results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS SSC Result 2022 Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; How To Check
TS SSC Result 2022 Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; How To Check
TS SSC Results 2022 Live: Telangana 10th Result Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link
Live | TS SSC Results 2022 Live: Telangana 10th Result Today At Bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link
Delhi University's Standing Committee Passes Draft FYUP Syllabi Of 19 Courses
Delhi University's Standing Committee Passes Draft FYUP Syllabi Of 19 Courses
Telangana Board To Announce SSC Result 2022 Today
Telangana Board To Announce SSC Result 2022 Today
NCHM JEE 2022: NTA Issues Answer Key, Response Sheet, Question Paper; Direct Link Here
NCHM JEE 2022: NTA Issues Answer Key, Response Sheet, Question Paper; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................