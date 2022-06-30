Jharkhand, JAC To Announce Inter, 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JAC inter result at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com

JAC Inter Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the inter, Class 12 Arts, Commerce, Vocational exam result today, June 30. The Class 12 result will be announced at 2:30 PM in presence of The School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto. Nearly, a lakh student who appeared in the intermediate exam can check Class 12 Arts, Commerce results on the websites- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

Nearly, a lakh student appeared in JAC inter exams held in March-April. The students can check the JAC inter results using roll number, date of birth.

JAC Inter Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in Click on the designated JAC Jharkhand board result 2022 link Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth JAC 12th inter result 2022 will appear on the screen Download the Jharkhand board result 2022, take a print out for further references.

JAC 10th, inter Science result was earlier announced on June 21. A total of 95.60 per cent students passed in 10th, while the pass percentage in intermediate Science was 91.43 per cent.