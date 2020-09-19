  • Home
JAC Delhi Registration To Start On September 21; Check How To Fill The Application Form

The application form of JAC Delhi will be released on September 21. Joint Admission Counselling Committee, Delhi will release the application form on the official website.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 19, 2020 10:39 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The application form of JAC Delhi will be released on September 21. Joint Admission Counselling Committee, Delhi will release the application form on the official website. The JAC Delhi 2020 application form will be accessible to the candidates only through the online mode. No separate entrance exam will be held for JAC Delhi 2020. The admission will be solely given on the basis of JEE Main scores.

The application process includes:

  • Registration
  • Fee payment
  • Choice locking
  • Submission of the filled application form

It is advisable to the candidates to check the eligibility criteria before applying and filling the JAC Delhi application form. While filing the form, a recent passport size coloured photograph and a digital signature of the candidates.

JAC Delhi 2020 Application Form: How To Fill The Form

Step 1- Fee Payment

Candidates need to pay Rs 1500 registration-cum-counselling fee for JAC Delhi 2020.

Step 2- Registration

Click on “New Registration” tab and enter personal details.

Step 3- Login to Fill Choices

Login by entering their JEE Main 2020 application number and password. Fill the preferred choice of institutes and courses.

Step 4: Choice Locking

Lock your choices.

Step 5: Submission of Application Form

Submit the application form and take a print out for future reference.

