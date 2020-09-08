JAC Delhi Cutoff 2020: Check Expected And Previous Year’s Cut off Marks

- Home
Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Committee, Delhi will release the cutoff and conduct the counselling for admission into the B.Tech courses offered by its participating institutes. JAC Delhi cutoff is the last rank at which admission will be granted into DTU, NSIT, IGDTUW, IIITD. The admission to the colleges will be offered to candidates on the basis of the merit lists prepared by JAC Delhi on the basis of the JEE Main ranks secured by candidates.
Admission criteria
JAC Delhi Admission criteria for admission into its participating colleges are as follows:
Admission in B.Tech courses in NSUT, DTU, and IGDTUW is done on the basis of the rank of the candidates in JEE Main Paper I.
Admission in IIITD is done on the basis of percentile score obtained by the candidate in JEE Main Paper I and bonus points for achievements in Olympiads, Sports, National Talent Search, etc.
JAC Delhi Cutoff
The committee will use various factors to determine the JAC Delhi cutoff and these are given below. It is to be noted that the cutoff will also vary category wise and branch wise. Some of the determining factors are:
Difficulty level of the exam
Total number of seats
Candidates applying for admission
Previous years’ cutoff trend
Since JAC Delhi has seat segregation as Delhi region and Outside Delhi region, the JAC Delhi cutoff will be different for Delhi region candidates and outside Delhi region candidates. Delhi region quota comprises 85% seats open to candidates passing the qualifying examination from a recognized School / College / Institute located within the National Capital Territory NCT) of Delhi. Outside Delhi quota is for 15% seats for candidates who have passed the qualifying examination from a recognized School / College / Institute located outside the National Capital Territory NCT) of Delhi.
To allow students an idea of the JAC Delhi cutoff, the previous years’ cutoff is provided below.
Netaji Subhas University of Technology
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff rank of the fourth round
Course
Category, Region
Closing Rank
COE
General, Delhi
4343
General, Outside Delhi
1849
IT
General, Delhi
8317
General, Outside Delhi
3028
ECE
General, Delhi
17451
General, Outside Delhi
4876
EE
General, Delhi
24431
General, Outside Delhi
6826
ME
General, Delhi
27361
General, Outside Delhi
8476
It should be noted that the closing ranks are the All India overall ranks.
Delhi Technological University
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff rank of the fourth round
Course
Delhi Region
Outside Delhi Region
General
General
COE
8852
2866
ECE
17765
4954
EE
25694
7207
IT
10431
3436
ME
22470
7978
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff rank of the fourth round
Course
Category
Closing Rank
CSE
General Delhi
32006
General Outside Delhi
15518
ECE
General Delhi
47536
General Outside Delhi
17936
IT
General Delhi
41012
General Outside Delhi
17474
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD)
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff rank of the fourth round
Category
Course
IIIT Rank
JEE Rank
GNGND
CSE
136
28261
GNGNO
CSE
50
4912
GNGND
ECE
2413
38208
GNGNO
ECE
172
32385
It should be noted that the cut-offs are on the basis of IIITD Rank as per the merit list of IIIT-Delhi, prepared based on the addition of Bonus Points to the JEE percentile. It is for the candidates who got their respective claims verified. The corresponding JEE Mains CLR Ranks are provided only for reference.