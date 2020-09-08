JAC Delhi Cutoff 2020: Check Expected And Previous Year’s Cut Off Marks

New Delhi:

Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Committee, Delhi will release the cutoff and conduct the counselling for admission into the B.Tech courses offered by its participating institutes. JAC Delhi cutoff is the last rank at which admission will be granted into DTU, NSIT, IGDTUW, IIITD. The admission to the colleges will be offered to candidates on the basis of the merit lists prepared by JAC Delhi on the basis of the JEE Main ranks secured by candidates.

Admission criteria

JAC Delhi Admission criteria for admission into its participating colleges are as follows:

  • Admission in B.Tech courses in NSUT, DTU, and IGDTUW is done on the basis of the rank of the candidates in JEE Main Paper I.

  • Admission in IIITD is done on the basis of percentile score obtained by the candidate in JEE Main Paper I and bonus points for achievements in Olympiads, Sports, National Talent Search, etc.

JAC Delhi Cutoff

The committee will use various factors to determine the JAC Delhi cutoff and these are given below. It is to be noted that the cutoff will also vary category wise and branch wise. Some of the determining factors are:

  • Difficulty level of the exam

  • Total number of seats

  • Candidates applying for admission

  • Previous years’ cutoff trend

Since JAC Delhi has seat segregation as Delhi region and Outside Delhi region, the JAC Delhi cutoff will be different for Delhi region candidates and outside Delhi region candidates. Delhi region quota comprises 85% seats open to candidates passing the qualifying examination from a recognized School / College / Institute located within the National Capital Territory NCT) of Delhi. Outside Delhi quota is for 15% seats for candidates who have passed the qualifying examination from a recognized School / College / Institute located outside the National Capital Territory NCT) of Delhi.

To allow students an idea of the JAC Delhi cutoff, the previous years’ cutoff is provided below.

Netaji Subhas University of Technology

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff rank of the fourth round


Course

Category, Region

Closing Rank

COE

General, Delhi

4343


General, Outside Delhi

1849

IT

General, Delhi

8317


General, Outside Delhi

3028

ECE

General, Delhi

17451


General, Outside Delhi

4876

EE

General, Delhi

24431


General, Outside Delhi

6826

ME

General, Delhi

27361


General, Outside Delhi

8476


It should be noted that the closing ranks are the All India overall ranks.

Delhi Technological University

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff rank of the fourth round


Course

Delhi Region

Outside Delhi Region

General

General

COE

8852

2866

ECE

17765

4954

EE

25694

7207

IT

10431

3436

ME

22470

7978


Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff rank of the fourth round


Course

Category

Closing Rank

CSE

General Delhi

32006


General Outside Delhi

15518

ECE

General Delhi

47536


General Outside Delhi

17936

IT

General Delhi

41012


General Outside Delhi

17474


Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD)

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff rank of the fourth round


Category

Course

IIIT Rank

JEE Rank

GNGND

CSE

136

28261

GNGNO

CSE

50

4912

GNGND

ECE

2413

38208

GNGNO

ECE

172

32385


It should be noted that the cut-offs are on the basis of IIITD Rank as per the merit list of IIIT-Delhi, prepared based on the addition of Bonus Points to the JEE percentile. It is for the candidates who got their respective claims verified. The corresponding JEE Mains CLR Ranks are provided only for reference.

