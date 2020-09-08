JAC Delhi Cutoff 2020: Check Expected And Previous Year’s Cut off Marks

Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Committee, Delhi will release the cutoff and conduct the counselling for admission into the B.Tech courses offered by its participating institutes. JAC Delhi cutoff is the last rank at which admission will be granted into DTU, NSIT, IGDTUW, IIITD. The admission to the colleges will be offered to candidates on the basis of the merit lists prepared by JAC Delhi on the basis of the JEE Main ranks secured by candidates.

Admission criteria

JAC Delhi Admission criteria for admission into its participating colleges are as follows:

Admission in B.Tech courses in NSUT, DTU, and IGDTUW is done on the basis of the rank of the candidates in JEE Main Paper I.

Admission in IIITD is done on the basis of percentile score obtained by the candidate in JEE Main Paper I and bonus points for achievements in Olympiads, Sports, National Talent Search, etc.

JAC Delhi Cutoff

The committee will use various factors to determine the JAC Delhi cutoff and these are given below. It is to be noted that the cutoff will also vary category wise and branch wise. Some of the determining factors are:

Difficulty level of the exam

Total number of seats

Candidates applying for admission

Previous years’ cutoff trend

Since JAC Delhi has seat segregation as Delhi region and Outside Delhi region, the JAC Delhi cutoff will be different for Delhi region candidates and outside Delhi region candidates. Delhi region quota comprises 85% seats open to candidates passing the qualifying examination from a recognized School / College / Institute located within the National Capital Territory NCT) of Delhi. Outside Delhi quota is for 15% seats for candidates who have passed the qualifying examination from a recognized School / College / Institute located outside the National Capital Territory NCT) of Delhi.

To allow students an idea of the JAC Delhi cutoff, the previous years’ cutoff is provided below.

Netaji Subhas University of Technology

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff rank of the fourth round





Course Category, Region Closing Rank COE General, Delhi 4343

General, Outside Delhi 1849 IT General, Delhi 8317

General, Outside Delhi 3028 ECE General, Delhi 17451

General, Outside Delhi 4876 EE General, Delhi 24431

General, Outside Delhi 6826 ME General, Delhi 27361

General, Outside Delhi 8476



It should be noted that the closing ranks are the All India overall ranks.

Delhi Technological University

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff rank of the fourth round





Course Delhi Region Outside Delhi Region General General COE 8852 2866 ECE 17765 4954 EE 25694 7207 IT 10431 3436 ME 22470 7978





Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff rank of the fourth round





Course Category Closing Rank CSE General Delhi 32006

General Outside Delhi 15518 ECE General Delhi 47536

General Outside Delhi 17936 IT General Delhi 41012

General Outside Delhi 17474





Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD)

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff rank of the fourth round





Category Course IIIT Rank JEE Rank GNGND CSE 136 28261 GNGNO CSE 50 4912 GNGND ECE 2413 38208 GNGNO ECE 172 32385





It should be noted that the cut-offs are on the basis of IIITD Rank as per the merit list of IIIT-Delhi, prepared based on the addition of Bonus Points to the JEE percentile. It is for the candidates who got their respective claims verified. The corresponding JEE Mains CLR Ranks are provided only for reference.