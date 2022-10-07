JAC Delhi Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result For Round-2 Out For BTech, BArch Admission

JAC Delhi round-2 seat allotment result out

The Joint Admission Counselling Delhi (JAC Delhi) has announced the second round seat allotment result for admission to BTech and BArch admission. The jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in website is hosting the JAC Delhi round-2 seat allotment result. To check the status of round-2 seat allotment, candidates will be required to key in their JEE Main application number and password.

This year, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU) are participating in JAC Delhi Counselling 2022.

Applicants allotted seats under JAC Delhi round-2 seat allotment result will have to pay the seat acceptance fee in online mode to confirm their admission.

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment Result: How To Check