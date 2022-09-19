JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: Check Previous Year BTech Closing Cut-Offs For Open Category Seats
With the Joint Admission Counselling Delhi (JAC Delhi) opening the registration window for counselling for admission to BTech programmes, candidates must be worried about the cut-off for which colleges will consider for admission. JAC Delhi cut-off is the last rank at which admission will be provided to the engineering colleges of Delhi. This year, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU) are participating in JAC Counselling 2022.
Admission to the colleges will be offered to candidates on the basis of the merit lists prepared by JAC Delhi on the basis of the JEE Main ranks secured by candidates. JAC will use various factors to determine the JAC Delhi cut-off and these are given below. JAC cut-off will also vary category-wise and branch-wise. These are the last year closing cut-offs for General category students.
JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: Branch-Wise Cut-Off From Last Year For DTU
Branch
DTU
Computer Engineering (COE)
8,396
Information Technology (IT)
10,815
Software Engineering (SE)
12,702
Mathematics and Computing (MCE)
15,700
Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)
20,138
Electrical Engineering (EE)
28,403
Mechanical Engineering (ME)
39,284
Mechanical Engineering with specialization in
Automotive Engineering (MAM)
42,817
Engineering Physics (EP)
42,931
Chemical Engineering (CHE)
49,742
Civil Engineering (CE)
53,488
Production and Industrial Engineering (PIE)
57,389
Environmental Engineering (ENE)
63,996
Bio-Technology (BT)
69,080