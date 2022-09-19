JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: Check Previous Year BTech Closing Cut-Offs For Open Category Seats

JAC Delhi counselling 2022 underway, cut-offs from last year

With the Joint Admission Counselling Delhi (JAC Delhi) opening the registration window for counselling for admission to BTech programmes, candidates must be worried about the cut-off for which colleges will consider for admission. JAC Delhi cut-off is the last rank at which admission will be provided to the engineering colleges of Delhi. This year, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU) are participating in JAC Counselling 2022.

Admission to the colleges will be offered to candidates on the basis of the merit lists prepared by JAC Delhi on the basis of the JEE Main ranks secured by candidates. JAC will use various factors to determine the JAC Delhi cut-off and these are given below. JAC cut-off will also vary category-wise and branch-wise. These are the last year closing cut-offs for General category students.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: Branch-Wise Cut-Off From Last Year For DTU

Branch DTU Computer Engineering (COE) 8,396 Information Technology (IT) 10,815 Software Engineering (SE) 12,702 Mathematics and Computing (MCE) 15,700 Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) 20,138 Electrical Engineering (EE) 28,403 Mechanical Engineering (ME) 39,284 Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Automotive Engineering (MAM)

42,817 Engineering Physics (EP) 42,931 Chemical Engineering (CHE) 49,742 Civil Engineering (CE) 53,488 Production and Industrial Engineering (PIE) 57,389 Environmental Engineering (ENE) 63,996 Bio-Technology (BT) 69,080





JAC Counselling: Branch-Wise Closing Cut-Off From Last Year For IIIT Delhi: Direct Link

JAC Counselling: Branch-Wise Closing Cut-Off From Last Year For NSUIT Delhi: Direct Link

JAC Counselling: Branch-Wise Round 6 Cut-Off From Last Year For DSEU Delhi: Direct Link