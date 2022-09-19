  • Home
  • Education
  • JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: Check Previous Year BTech Closing Cut-Offs For Open Category Seats

JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: Check Previous Year BTech Closing Cut-Offs For Open Category Seats

JAC Counselling 2022: Admission to the colleges will be offered to candidates on the basis of the merit lists prepared by JAC Delhi on the basis of the JEE Main ranks secured by candidates.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 19, 2022 4:57 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JAC Delhi BTech Counselling 2021 Registration Begins, JEE Main Result To Be Used
WBJEE 2022 Cut-Off: Check Opening, Closing Ranks For Engineering Institutes
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Second Mock Seat Allotment Result Today At Josaa.nic.in
JAC Chandigarh 2022 Mock Counselling Result Expected Today, How To Check
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round One Mock Seat Allotment List Released, Check At Josaa.nic.in
JoSAA Counselling 2022: First Mock Seat Allotment List Today At Josaa.nic.in
JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: Check Previous Year BTech Closing Cut-Offs For Open Category Seats
JAC Delhi counselling 2022 underway, cut-offs from last year
New Delhi:

With the Joint Admission Counselling Delhi (JAC Delhi) opening the registration window for counselling for admission to BTech programmes, candidates must be worried about the cut-off for which colleges will consider for admission. JAC Delhi cut-off is the last rank at which admission will be provided to the engineering colleges of Delhi. This year, Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU) are participating in JAC Counselling 2022.

Admission to the colleges will be offered to candidates on the basis of the merit lists prepared by JAC Delhi on the basis of the JEE Main ranks secured by candidates. JAC will use various factors to determine the JAC Delhi cut-off and these are given below. JAC cut-off will also vary category-wise and branch-wise. These are the last year closing cut-offs for General category students.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: Branch-Wise Cut-Off From Last Year For DTU

Branch

DTU

Computer Engineering (COE)

8,396

Information Technology (IT)

10,815

Software Engineering (SE)

12,702

Mathematics and Computing (MCE)

15,700

Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)

20,138

Electrical Engineering (EE)

28,403

Mechanical Engineering (ME)

39,284

Mechanical Engineering with specialization in

Automotive Engineering (MAM)


42,817

Engineering Physics (EP)

42,931

Chemical Engineering (CHE)

49,742

Civil Engineering (CE)

53,488

Production and Industrial Engineering (PIE)

57,389

Environmental Engineering (ENE)

63,996

Bio-Technology (BT)

69,080


JAC Counselling: Branch-Wise Closing Cut-Off From Last Year For IIIT Delhi: Direct Link

JAC Counselling: Branch-Wise Closing Cut-Off From Last Year For NSUIT Delhi: Direct Link

JAC Counselling: Branch-Wise Round 6 Cut-Off From Last Year For DSEU Delhi: Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
JAC DELHI College Predictor IIIT Delhi Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Hybrid Pedagogy, Online Degrees, Internationalisation: IIT Madras' Strategy Plan For 2021-27
Hybrid Pedagogy, Online Degrees, Internationalisation: IIT Madras' Strategy Plan For 2021-27
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Check Date And Time
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Check Date And Time
Central University Of Karnataka To Begin UG Admission 2022 Through CUET; Details Here
Central University Of Karnataka To Begin UG Admission 2022 Through CUET; Details Here
AIMA MAT 2022: IBT Registration Begins; Check Dates, How To Apply
AIMA MAT 2022: IBT Registration Begins; Check Dates, How To Apply
MHT CET 2022: CAP Portal Launched, Counselling Dates Soon
MHT CET 2022: CAP Portal Launched, Counselling Dates Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................