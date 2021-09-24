  • Home
JAC Delhi 2021: This year, the five institutions will offer 6,175 Engineering seats. For the BArch programme offered by IGDTUW and NSUT, there will be a separate counseling round.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 24, 2021 1:50 pm IST

JAC Delhi BTech Counselling 2021 Registration Begins, JEE Main Result To Be Used
JAC Delhi 2021: Registration begins for BTech, dual degree courses. JEE Main 2021 result to be used (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

JAC Delhi 2021: Delhi Technological University (DTU) has started registrations for Joint Admission Counseling (JAC) for admission to BTech and BTech+MBA courses in Delhi government funded institutions. Candidates who have appeared in JEE Main 2021 can apply for admission to Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU) at jacdelhi.nic.in.

This year, the five institutions will offer 6,175 Engineering seats. For the BArch programme offered by IGDTUW and NSUT, there will be a separate counseling round.

JAC Delhi 2021 Counselling: Register Here

The last date to apply for JAC Delhi BTech counselling is October 24. Document verification will be done on October 25 and October 26.

Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 28 and selected candidates will have to pay the academic fee of Rs 1,12,000 through the JAC Delhi portal between October 29 and November 2.

JAC Delhi Round 1 Counselling: Important Dates

jac delhi counselling, jac delhi counselling 2021, jac delhi btech counselling, jac delhi btech counselling 2021, jac delhi round 1 counselling, dtu, nsut, dseu, jacdelhi.nic.in, jac delhi opening and closing rank 2021, jac delhi cutoff 2021 pdf, jac delhi cutoff, jac delhi 2021, jac delhi application form 2021, jac delhi 2021 application form date, jac delhi opening and closing rank 2021, jac delhi counselling 2021, colleges under jac delhi, jac delhi counselling feesJAC Delhi counselling 2021: Round 1 important dates

There will be four rounds in the first phase of counselling. Candidates who are not allotted seats in phase 1 can register for the fifth and sixth rounds in the second phase of counselling.

Check the counselling schedule here

