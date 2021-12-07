  • Home
JAC Delhi BTech Counselling 2021: Phase 2 Registration Starts At Jacdelhi.nic.in

Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) 2021 registration for the phase 2 of BTech admissions has started from today, December 7 (10 am).

JAC B Tech phase 2 counselling starts from today
New Delhi:

Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) 2021 registration for phase 2 of BTech admissions has started from today, December 7 (10 am). Candidates can apply for the second round of JAC Delhi counselling on the official website-- jacdelhi.nic.in. Candidates can register themselves till December 8 (11:59 pm). Registered candidates will be required to enter their JEE Main application number and password to access the counselling portal.

As per the JAC Phase 2 counselling schedule, round 5 seat allotment result will be released on December 10 after 5 pm. Shortlisted candidates will require the academic fee through JAC Delhi portal from December 11 to December 14 till 5 pm. JAC Delhi will convey the confirmation of admission or will inform about any deficiencies to the candidates on December 15 upto 5 pm. Online seat freezing can be done immediately after confirmation of admission that is December 15 upto 11:59 pm.

For new registration, candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1500 and their documents will be verified and the status will be conveyed to them before December 9 (5 pm).

JAC Delhi stated in a notice, “For a candidate failing to pay the seat acceptance fee as per the counselling schedule, his/her allotted seat will stand automatically cancelled and the candidate will not be considered for seat allotment in round 6. The Participation Fee of Rs.10,000/- of such candidates will be forfeited”

JAC Delhi Counselling 2021: How To Register

  • Go to the official website-- jacdelhi.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the 'JAC Delhi BTech 2021 Registration and Login' link

  • A new login page will reopen

  • Previously registered candidates will be required to enter JEE Main application number and password

  • For new registration candidates can click on the new registration link and register using the asked details

  • After successful login, JAC BTech counselling form will appear on the screen

  • Fill in the form

  • Upload scanned documents and pay the fees

  • Submit and save the form

