JAC Delhi BTech Counselling 2021: Phase 2 Registration Starts At Jacdelhi.nic.in
Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) 2021 registration for the phase 2 of BTech admissions has started from today, December 7 (10 am).
Candidates can apply for the second round of JAC Delhi counselling on the official website-- jacdelhi.nic.in. Candidates can register themselves till December 8 (11:59 pm). Registered candidates will be required to enter their JEE Main application number and password to access the counselling portal.
As per the JAC Phase 2 counselling schedule, round 5 seat allotment result will be released on December 10 after 5 pm. Shortlisted candidates will require the academic fee through JAC Delhi portal from December 11 to December 14 till 5 pm. JAC Delhi will convey the confirmation of admission or will inform about any deficiencies to the candidates on December 15 upto 5 pm. Online seat freezing can be done immediately after confirmation of admission that is December 15 upto 11:59 pm.
For new registration, candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1500 and their documents will be verified and the status will be conveyed to them before December 9 (5 pm).
JAC Delhi stated in a notice, “For a candidate failing to pay the seat acceptance fee as per the counselling schedule, his/her allotted seat will stand automatically cancelled and the candidate will not be considered for seat allotment in round 6. The Participation Fee of Rs.10,000/- of such candidates will be forfeited”
JAC Delhi Counselling 2021: How To Register
Go to the official website-- jacdelhi.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the 'JAC Delhi BTech 2021 Registration and Login' link
A new login page will reopen
Previously registered candidates will be required to enter JEE Main application number and password
For new registration candidates can click on the new registration link and register using the asked details
After successful login, JAC BTech counselling form will appear on the screen
Fill in the form
Upload scanned documents and pay the fees
Submit and save the form