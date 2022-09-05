JAC Delhi BTech, BArch Counselling 2022: Online Registration Starts; Documents Required, Key Points

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can apply online for the JAC Delhi BTech, BArch Counselling 2022 through the official website- jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi has started the online counselling registration process today, September 5 for admission to BTech and BArch programmes. The last date to register for the JAC Delhi Counselling 2022 is September 25 till 5 pm. Candidates can apply online for the JAC Delhi BTech, BArch Counselling 2022 through the official website- jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

The JAC Counselling 2022 application process includes online registration, fee payment, choice locking, and application submission. It is mandatory for the candidate to bring all the required documents at the time of counselling. Candidates will be allotted seats in the institutions based on their preferred choices and rank secured in the entrance examination. The JAC Delhi 2022 counselling first-round seat allotment result will be released on September 28.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: Documents Required

JAC Delhi online registration form.

Three passport-size photographs.

JEE Main 2022 admit card.

JEE Main 2022 scorecard.

Marksheet of the qualifying exam.

Birth certificate or high school passing certificate.

Reserved category or sub-category certificate (if any).

Medical fitness certificate in original.

Person with Disability (PD) sub-category certificate (if any).

Fee receipt.

Demand draft of Rs 85,000 drawn in favour of “JAC DELHI ADMISSION FEE” payable at New Delhi.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: Key Points