JAC Delhi 2022 Round One Seat Allotment Result Out, Check At Jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check JAC first seat allotment list at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling: The Joint Admission Counselling Delhi (JAC Delhi) has released the round one seat allotment result. The candidates who had appeared for the counselling process can check and download the first seat allotment list on the official website- jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in using application number and password. ALSO READ | JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: Check Previous Year BTech Closing Cut-Offs For Open Category Seats

Candidates need to report at the allotted college/ university till October 4 and should pay seat acceptance fee of Rs 95,000.

JAC Delhi 2022 Counselling: How To Check First Seat Allotment List

Visit the official website- jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in Click on First seat allotment list link Use application number and password Round One seat allotment list will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will be allotted colleges on the basis of JEE Main rank and merit list prepared by JAC Delhi.