JAC Delhi 2021 Counselling Website Launched; Check Application Process

Joint Admission Counselling Committee, Delhi has launched the Joint Admission Counselling's official website today, September 17.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 17, 2021 10:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JAC Counselling 2021 official website launched
New Delhi:

Joint Admission Counselling Committee, Delhi has launched the Joint Admission Counselling's official website today, September 17. Students who received their JEE Mains result 2021 can visit the website - jacdelhi.nic.in and apply for JAC Delhi 2021 counselling. This website has been launched to provide admission to students to various Undergraduate (UG) programmes in premier universities in Delhi. The admission process to various affiliated colleges is done on the basis of JEE Mains 2021 rank.

Five participating colleges are offering 6,212 seats in engineering programmes through JAC 2021 counselling. Students who qualified the JEE Mains 2021 exam can apply for admission to these colleges through JAC Delhi counselling 2021.

To apply for JAC counselling 2021, students will be required to log in at jacdelhi.nic.in using their JEE Main 2021 application number and password.

Students will also be required to submit their personal details and documents including JEE Main subject-wise marks, percentage, Class 12 mark sheet, birth certificate, caste certificate (if required), among others.

Five colleges of Delhi are participating in admission process through JAC 2021 including Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU).

Students who want to pursue BArch will participate in the counselling process done by Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW)

JEE Main 2021 Result
