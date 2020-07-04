JAC Class 11th Result 2020: 95.61% Girls Qualified And Bokaro Has The Highest Pass Percentage

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, has announced the board’s Class 11 results this evening. The overall pass percentage of JAC Class 11 this year is 95.53%. The pass percentage of boys, 95.45%, is slightly lower than that of girls, 95.61%.

Among the districts, Bokaro has the highest pass percentage with 97.47% and Chatra has the lowest with 92.88%.

Out of the total 3,39,061 students appearing for the JAC Class 11 exams, 1,68, 689 were girls and 1,70,372 were boys.

Although the JAC Class 11 exams were conducted as per schedule between March 5 and March 7, the outbreak of coronavirus led to the delay in the declaration of Class 11th results.

JAC Class 11 Question Paper And Marking Scheme

Multiple choice questions of one mark each were asked for the three papers in the Class 11 exams. Students appearing the JAC Class 11 exams had to mark their responses on the optical mark recognition, or OMR, sheet. Students were also evaluated on the basis of their internal assessment. 10 marks were reserved for internal assessment for the Class 11 results out of the total 50 marks in each subject. The Class 11 results were based on the total of 250 marks.

How To Check JAC Class 11 Results

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the council -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jharkhand.gov.in

STEP 2: Click JAC board Class 11th results

STEP 3: Insert the required information in the designated fields like roll codes and roll numbers

STEP 4: Submit and view JAC Class 11 results

The JAC Class 11 result will mention details including roll number, roll code, registration number, faculty, name of the school or college, father’s and mother’s name and the subjects and marks secured therein.