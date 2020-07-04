  • Home
  • Education
  • JAC Class 11 Result 2020 Announced: 95.53% Pass Jharkhand Board Exam

JAC Class 11 Result 2020 Announced: 95.53% Pass Jharkhand Board Exam

JAC 11th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the Class 11 results on the official website. Students taking the Class 11 exams from the state board can check their results on the official website -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 4, 2020 7:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Punjab Chief Minister Announces Cancellation Of College And University Exams
JAC Class 11th Result 2020: 95.61% Girls Qualified And Bokaro Has The Highest Pass Percentage
JEE Main 2020 Application Form Correction Window Opens
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result: Assessment Scheme In Detail
UPSEE 2020 Postponed, To Be Held In September
MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020: 15 Students Top With 100% Marks
JAC Class 11 Result 2020 Announced: 95.53% Pass Jharkhand Board Exam
JAC board Class 11th results declared
New Delhi:

Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, has declared the Class 11 results on the official website of the board -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students who wrote the JAC Board Arts, Science and Commerce stream exams can avail their results from the official website. A total of 3,39,061 students took the JAC Class 11 examinations, out of whom 3,23,924 students qualified. The overall pass percentage in JAC Class 11 this year is 95.53 per cent.

The JAC Class 11 exams were held between March 5 and March 7. The results have been delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The JAC Class 8 and JAC Class 9 results were declared in early June. Evaluation of answer sheets for JAC Classes 10 and 12 exams only began toward the end of May due to COVID-19.

1593871826931JAC Releasing Results

How To Check JAC Class 11 Results

STEP 1: Visit the official website

STEP 2: Click JAC board Class 11th results

STEP 3: Insert the required information in the designated fields

STEP 4: Submit and view JAC Class 11 results

Bokaro saw the highest pass percentage with 97.47 percent promoted students. While the districts of Simdega and Hazaribagh witnessed a pass percentage of 97.43 percent and 97.08 percent respectively.

Click here for more Education News
JAC results JAC arts result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19: No Written Exam For Final Year Semester In Visva Bharati University
COVID-19: No Written Exam For Final Year Semester In Visva Bharati University
CBSE Result: How To Obtain Marksheet, Pass Certificate
CBSE Result: How To Obtain Marksheet, Pass Certificate
Punjab Chief Minister Announces Cancellation Of College And University Exams
Punjab Chief Minister Announces Cancellation Of College And University Exams
JAC Class 11th Result 2020: 95.61% Girls Qualified And Bokaro Has The Highest Pass Percentage
JAC Class 11th Result 2020: 95.61% Girls Qualified And Bokaro Has The Highest Pass Percentage
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Extends Application Deadline
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Extends Application Deadline
.......................... Advertisement ..........................