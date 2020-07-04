JAC Class 11 Result 2020 Announced: 95.53% Pass Jharkhand Board Exam

JAC board Class 11th results declared

Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, has declared the Class 11 results on the official website of the board -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students who wrote the JAC Board Arts, Science and Commerce stream exams can avail their results from the official website. A total of 3,39,061 students took the JAC Class 11 examinations, out of whom 3,23,924 students qualified. The overall pass percentage in JAC Class 11 this year is 95.53 per cent.

The JAC Class 11 exams were held between March 5 and March 7. The results have been delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The JAC Class 8 and JAC Class 9 results were declared in early June. Evaluation of answer sheets for JAC Classes 10 and 12 exams only began toward the end of May due to COVID-19.

JAC Releasing Results

How To Check JAC Class 11 Results

STEP 1: Visit the official website

STEP 2: Click JAC board Class 11th results

STEP 3: Insert the required information in the designated fields

STEP 4: Submit and view JAC Class 11 results

Bokaro saw the highest pass percentage with 97.47 percent promoted students. While the districts of Simdega and Hazaribagh witnessed a pass percentage of 97.43 percent and 97.08 percent respectively.