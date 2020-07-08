JAC Class 10 Result 2020: 75.88% Boys Pass, Do Better Than Girls In Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exams

JAC 10th Result 2020: 75.88% Boys Pass, Do Better Than Girls

The Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, has announced the board’s Class 10 results. The overall pass percentage of JAC Class 10th this year is 75.01 percent. The pass percentage of girls, 74.25%, is slightly lower than that of boys, 75.88%.

Out of the total 3,85,144 students who appeared for the JAC Class 10th exams, 2,04,612 were girls and 1,80,532 were boys.

Among the districts, Palamu has the highest pass percentage with 79.925% and Latehar has the lowest with 53.093%.

The overall pass percentage of JAC 10th this year has increased considerably from 70.81 percent last year to 75.01 percent this year.

JAC Results And COVID-19

Although the JAC Class 10 exams were conducted as per schedule on February, the outbreak of coronavirus led to the delay in the declaration of JAC Class 10th results. The evaluation process for the JAC 10th results began on May 28 following the protocols of social distancing at 67 centres in district headquarters across Jharkhand.

As per reports, the council will not declare the name of the JAC Class 10th toppers today.