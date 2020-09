JAC Chandigarh: Know Previous Year's JEE Main Cutoff

Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh determines the JEE Main cutoff for all the five participating institutes. JAC Chandigarh JEE Main cutoff is the ranks at which seats were allotted. JEE Main cutoff of JAC Chandigarh will vary for the category of students, home state, other state, branch and finally the institute.

Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh will use the following factors to determine the JEE Main cutoff

Seat Intake

Total registrations/ applicants

Previous years’ cutoff trend

JEE Main difficulty levels

JAC Chandigarh B.Tech admissions are on the basis of the JEE Main ranks. Applications are online and available once the JEE Main results are announced.

JAC Chandigarh 2019 cutoff has been mentioned below for the reference of candidates and to help them have an idea about their admission chances.



JAC Chandigarh B.Tech Cutoff 2019 (Round 4, Closing Rank)





Institute Program Quota Gen- CR Chandigarh College of Architecture B. Arch AI 0 Chandigarh College of Architecture B. Arch HS 10107 Chandigarh College of Architecture B. Arch OS 2701 Chandigarh College of Engineering & Technology, B.E. (CE) AI 0 Chandigarh College of Engineering & Technology, B.E.(CE) HS 345841 Chandigarh College of Engineering & Technology, B.E. (CE) OS 135426 Chandigarh College of Engineering & Technology, B.E. (CSE) AI 0 Chandigarh College of Engineering & Technology, B.E. (CSE) HS 87105 Chandigarh College of Engineering & Technology, B.E. (CSE) OS 62602 Chandigarh College of Engineering & Technology, B.E. (ECE) HS 125692 Chandigarh College of Engineering & Technology, B.E. (ECE) OS 85699 Chandigarh College of Engineering & Technology, B.E. (ME) HS 213437 Chandigarh College of Engineering & Technology, B.E. (ME) OS 148962 University Institute of Engineering and Technology, PUSSG Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur B.E. (CSE) AI 140015 University Institute of Engineering and Technology, PUSSG Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur B.E.(ECE) AI 470614 University Institute of Engineering and Technology, PUSSG Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur B.E. (IT) AI 223101 University Institute of Engineering and Technology, PUSSG Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur B.E. (ME) AI 1090570 Dr. S.S. Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh B.E. in Chemical Engineering AI 86388 Dr. S.S. Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh B.E. in Food Technology AI 180076 Dr. S.S. Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh Integrated B.E. (Chemical Engineering) - MBA AI 307256 University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh B.E.Biotechnology AI 986251 University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh B.E. (CSE) AI 40073 University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh B.E. (EEE) AI 88872 University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh B.E. (ECE) AI 71660 University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh B.E. (IT) AI 56696 University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh B.E. (ME) AI 118514





Gen- CR: General category closing rank

HS: Chandigarh Quota

AI: All India Quota

OS: Outside Chandigarh Quota