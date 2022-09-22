JAC Chandigarh Declares Round 1 Seat Allocation Result For Engineering, Architecture Programmes

JAC Chandigarh 2022 seat allotment result out

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh has declared the round 1 seat allocation result for engineering and architecture programmes. The direct link for JAC Chandigarh 2022 seat allotment has been activated at jacchd.admissions.nic.in. To check the JAC Chandigarh seat allotment result 2022 online, candidates will have to use their JEE Main application number and password.

The seat allotment for JAC Chandigarh 2022 for the engineering and architecture seats is based on factors including merit and availability of seats. The committee will announce the JAC Chandigarh BTech seat allotment 2022 for each round separately. The admissions to the participating institutes are conducted on the basis of JEE Main scores.

Steps To Check JAC Chandigarh 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Go to the JAC Chandigarh 2022 website -- jacchd.admissions.nic.in Click on the JAC Chandigarh seat allotment direct link Login using the JEE Main application number and password Submit and access JAC Chandigarh seat allotment result

Candidates will have to submit the admission fee and willingness to participate in subsequent rounds between September 21 and 22. JAC will also allow candidates to withdraw after the first round of seat allotment till September 22 (7 PM).