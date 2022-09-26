JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

JAC Chandigarh counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result at jacchd.admissions.nic.in

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2022: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Chandigarh has declared the JAC counselling 2022 round 2 allotment result for BTech and BArch programmes. The candidates can download the JAC round two allotment result on the official website – jacchd.admissions.nic.in. Aspirants can check the JAC Chandigarh seat allotment result 2022 online by using their JEE Main application number and password.

The JAC Chandigarh has prepared the seat allotment result on the basis of All India Rank (AIR) obtained in JEE Main 2022 and other factors including merit and availability of seats. Shortlisted candidates have to submit online fee and report at the allotted colleges for document verification between September 26 and September 28, 2022. The withdrawal process for round 2 seat allotment will be held on September 28 (till 7 pm).

Direct Link: JAC Chandigarh 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

JAC Chandigarh 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Go to the JAC Chandigarh 2022 website -- jacchd.admissions.nic.in Click on the JAC Chandigarh seat allotment direct link Login using the JEE Main application number and password Submit and access JAC Chandigarh seat allotment result Download it and take a print out for future reference.

The JAC Chandigarh online counselling will be held in five rounds. The first three rounds include counselling phase 1, 2 and 3 followed by two special rounds of counselling. In the JAC Chandigarh special round counselling, all candidates who have registered before the first round of counselling or freshly registered for the special round can participate regardless of whether they have participated in previous rounds or not.